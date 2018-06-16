For the ninth time in school history, Arkansas has reached the College World Series. Its side of the bracket features Texas, Florida and Texas Tech.

Before play begins Sunday, HawgBeat is taking a closer look at all three of those teams. We wrap it up with Texas Tech, the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament…

Record: 44-18 (15-9 Big 12)

Texas Tech was a preseason top-five team and stayed in the top 10 most of the year, but consecutive series losses to TCU and Texas late in the season and a 1-2 showing at the Big 12 Tournament likely cost it a top-eight national seed. Instead, the Red Raiders – who finished third in the regular-season Big 12 standings – were given the No. 9 seed.

Head coach: Tim Tadlock (6th season)

It didn’t take Tadlock long to resurrect his alma mater, as he took Texas Tech to its first College World Series in just his second year and this is the Red Raiders’ third trip to Omaha. He has compiled a 234-124 record (.654) during his six-year tenure and was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2016. Tadlock was promoted to head coach after one year as an assistant. Before that, he was an assistant at Oklahoma for six years and a head coach at Grayson College from 1997-2005. During his nine years at Grayson, Tadlock reached the NJCAA World Series five times and won two national titles.

Postseason Journey

Lubbock Regional

Despite a poor showing at the Big 12 Tournament, Texas Tech’s offense heated up in its regional. The Red Raiders scored 30 runs in three games, with a 9-2 win over New Mexico followed by 10-4 and 11-6 wins over Louisville.

As a team, Texas Tech hit .324 in the regional with four home runs. Two of the long balls were hit by Zach Rheams, who went 5 for 10 with seven RBIs and earned regional MVP honors.

Lubbock Super Regional

With Georgia losing two straight games against Duke to lose its regional, Texas Tech got to host a super regional as well. Two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Red Raiders to a 6-4 win in Game 1.

The Blue Devils responded by crushing Texas Tech 11-2 to force a Game 3. It was a close game through six innings, but Brian Klein homered in the seventh and the Red Raiders tacked on two more runs in the eighth to pull away for a 6-2 victory.

Previous Matchups

Arkansas was scheduled to host a two-game midweek series with Texas Tech at Baum Stadium late in the regular season, but bad weather shortened it to just one game. Here is a quick look back at that game:

April 24 – Arkansas 5, Texas Tech 1

After being swept at Mississippi State, the Razorbacks returned home and welcomed the Red Raiders’ powerful offense to Baum Stadium. They didn’t waste much time washing the bad taste of the weekend out of their mouths.

Texas Tech loaded the bases in the first inning, but came up empty. In the home half of the first, Arkansas’ first five batters reached base – aided by an error – and the Razorbacks scored three runs. They tacked on two more in the second inning and that was more than enough offense.

Jackson Rutledge and Evan Lee limited the Red Raiders to one earned run on four hits and three walks in the first half of the game before turning it over to Barrett Loseke. The right-hander was sensational, striking out 10 in 4 2/3 perfect innings to earn the save. That performance, coupled with a couple of strong outings against Alabama that weekend, helped Loseke earn National Pitcher of the Week honors.

Projected Starting Lineup

C – Braxton Fulford (fr.): .192/.337/.282, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 26 K/13 BB, 1-2 SB

1B – Cameron Warren (jr.): .327/.443/.556, 15 2B, 10 HR, 53 RBI, 29 K/31 BB/14 HBP, 2-3 SB

2B – Brian Klein (so.): .323/.430/.492, 16 2B, 4 HR, 31 RBI, 33 K/38 BB, 4-4 SB

3B – Josh Jung (so.): .390/.493/.651, 17 2B, 6 3B, 12 HR, 78 RBI, 31 K/39 BB/13 HBP, 4-10 SB

SS – Michael Davis (sr.): .288/.378/.539, 17 2B, 12 HR, 52 RBI, 65 K/31 BB, 3-5 SB

LF – Grant Little (so.): .372/.469/.654, 24 2B, 12 HR, 73 RBI, 35 K/40 BB, 9-14 SB

CF – Cody Farhat (jr.): .294/.420/.443, 9 2B, 5 HR, 37 RBI, 36 K/31 BB/15 HBP, 16-22 SB

RF – Gabe Holt (fr.): .352/.446/.496, 13 2B, 6 HR, 41 RBI, 32 K/37 BB, 29-30 SB

DH – Zach Rheams (sr.): .348/.472/.742, 10 2B, 17 HR, 54 RBI, 43 K/35 BB

The Ace

Texas Tech lost its ace after only 2 1/3 innings this season, with 2017 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Steven Gingery requiring UCL surgery following his first start. The left-hander went 10-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings.

With Gingery out pretty much all year, the Red Raiders have used eight other starting pitchers. The only one who has exclusively pitched as a starter has been Davis Martin.

A junior right-hander, Martin earned Freshman All-America honors in 2016 with a 10-1 record and 2.52 ERA. Injuries limited him to nine starts last season, but he still posted a 3.07 ERA.

In 16 starts this year, he has struggled to have similar success. Martin has a 7-5 record with a 4.50 ERA, 75 strikeouts and 36 walks in 74 innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.

The Stud

Coming off of a season in which he was named a Freshman All-American and earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors, Josh Jung has put together an even better sophomore campaign.

His .390 batting average ranks 13th nationally and second among players from major conferences, while his .493 on-base percentage ranks 11th nationally. Jung also has 78 RBIs, which ranks fourth, and 12 home runs. With 39 walks and 13 hit by pitches, he has 52 free passes compared to only 31 strikeouts.

Although Jung has only four stolen bases in 10 attempts, he has enough speed to rack up six triples, which helped him hit for the cycle against New Mexico in April.

Those numbers made him a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He was also named a second-team All-American by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

Against the Razorbacks, Jung went 1 for 4 with a single.

Top Bullpen Arms

R-Sr. LHP Dylan Dusek

-Stats: 19 G/4 GS, 3-0, 2.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, .239 opp. avg., 30 K/11 BB, 31 IP

Jr. RHP Ty Harpenau

-Stats: 25 G, 7-2, 4 SV, 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, .208 opp. avg., 51 K/24 BB, 53 1/3 IP

Sr. RHP Jose Quezada

-Stats: 21 G, 5-2, 2 SV, 2.16 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .140 opp. avg., 39 K/21 BB, 33 1/3 IP

Jr. RHP Ryan Shetter

-Stats: 20 G/8 GS, 5-0, 3 SV, 3.03 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, .206 opp. avg., 72 K/26 BB, 68 1/3 IP

In the MLB Draft

The Red Raiders had 11 players selected in last week’s MLB Draft:

CBB (74) – Grant Little, San Diego Padres

4 (123) – Steven Gingery, St. Louis Cardinals

9 (262) – Ryan Shetter, Atlanta Braves

10 (291) – Jose Quezada, San Diego Padres

14 (408) – Davis Martin, Chicago White Sox

16 (472) – Ty Harpenau, Atlanta Braves

20 (595) – Caleb Kilian, Baltimore Orioles

23 (703) – Cody Farhat, Cleveland Indians

24 (724) – Michael Davis, Minnesota Twins

27 (796) – Dylan Dusek, San Francisco Giants

27 (800) – Zach Rheams, New York Mets

Stat Comparison – Arkansas | Texas Tech (national rank, out of 297 teams)

Batting average: .301 (13th) | .311 (5th)

Slugging percentage: .487 (8th) | .512 (2nd)

On-base percentage: .397 (16th) | .422 (2nd)

Home runs: 94 (4th) | 82 (8th)

Runs/game: 7.2 (15th) | 8.3 (3rd)

Stolen bases: 39 (t-210th) | 75 (t-58th)

ERA: 3.55 (29th) | 4.40 (105th)

WHIP: 1.26 (20th) | 1.52 (166th)

Strikeouts/9 innings: 9.1 (33rd) | 8.9 (43rd)

Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.67 (23rd) | 1.65 (209th)

Fielding percentage: .972 (92nd) | .971 (112th)