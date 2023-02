Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has said keeping in-state recruits home is a priority for his coaching staff. While the Hogs missed out on Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, a four-star recruit who committed to Auburn, there are still plenty of prospects in the state to keep a close eye on in the loaded 2024 class.

Rivals recently updated rankings for the 2024 prospects, and several Arkansas recruits saw their ranking update. With that, the overall state rankings also updated. Here's the top 10 players in the state of Arkansas for the 2024 class: