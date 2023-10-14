Another week, another one-possession loss for the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC). After dropping a 27-20 heartbreaker to the Ole Miss Rebels last week, the Hogs were defeated 24-21 by the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. This marks the fifth straight loss for Arkansas, which has now dropped games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and now Alabama. Four of those five losses were one-possession games, with the outlier a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M in Week 5. Coming into the matchup against the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks were 19.5-point underdogs according to BetSaracen, so another close defeat wasn't expected. Things were trending in the right direction for that outcome as well, as Alabama outscored Arkansas 21-6 through the first 30 minutes of the game. On top of being down two possessions, the Razorbacks had only managed to scrounge up 98 total yards to the Crimson Tide's 274 in the first half. Things were looking bleak, and head coach Sam Pittman knew some halftime adjustments needed to be made if the Hogs were going to make it a competitive football game. So, they did exactly that. The Razorbacks scored their first touchdown of the game and held the Crimson Tide to just three points despite gaining 112 total yards of offense in the third quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TYXRlZ25hIGZvciBzaXggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3d2 akRxWTI1WGIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93dmpEcVkyNVhiPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFj a0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZC L3N0YXR1cy8xNzEzMjU5NzM4MzEyNDMzOTM1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

"We were just trying to keep it close until the fourth quarter," Pittman said. "We've lost some games this year in the fourth quarter, and we made a big emphasis. The defense made some adjustments. Offensively, we decided to run the ball a little bit on third down." Though not perfect by any means, the Arkansas offense gained 152 total yards and scored 15 points in the second half. The Hogs also managed 10 first downs after only getting three during the first two quarters. "Even though we didn't play the entire game offensively well, I thought in the second half we showed some sparks that we can score," Pittman said. "It was a good defense out there we were playing against. Really, the coaches made adjustments. KJ (Jefferson) made some plays."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HRVQgT0ZGIE1FIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90QWhxZXI0 Vzk2Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdEFocWVyNFc5NjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTcxMzI2NDA2NzIzMjY0MTIyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jefferson finished the game with 14 completions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 26 yards on the ground and consistently made plays to give the Razorbacks a chance. "Our main thing was we wanted to be in the game come the fourth quarter," Jefferson said. "That was our biggest thing. We just had to rally around and just pump each other up. Just encourage each other. Just like, we’re close. We’re just one play away, one drive away, one touchdown away. "We just kept that mindset and then after the defense got a stop, we took the field and everybody had that same mindset that ‘Hey, we’re going to drive the ball down and score and put pressure on them.’ So that was the main thing." The offensive spark of the second half was partly possible because Arkansas decided to run more up-tempo. The Razorbacks only used 2:59 minutes of game time on the fourth-quarter drive that led to a 14-yard receiving touchdown by running back Rashod Dubinion to bring the score to 24-21, Alabama.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXAgaXQgb2ZmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YZE44ZG9y dnJlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWGROOGRvcnZyZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2sgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTcxMzI2NDUwNTE4MDg4OTU0OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5P Y3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=