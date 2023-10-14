Tale of two halves for Arkansas in loss at Alabama
Another week, another one-possession loss for the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC). After dropping a 27-20 heartbreaker to the Ole Miss Rebels last week, the Hogs were defeated 24-21 by the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.
This marks the fifth straight loss for Arkansas, which has now dropped games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and now Alabama. Four of those five losses were one-possession games, with the outlier a 34-22 loss to Texas A&M in Week 5.
Coming into the matchup against the Crimson Tide, the Razorbacks were 19.5-point underdogs according to BetSaracen, so another close defeat wasn't expected. Things were trending in the right direction for that outcome as well, as Alabama outscored Arkansas 21-6 through the first 30 minutes of the game.
On top of being down two possessions, the Razorbacks had only managed to scrounge up 98 total yards to the Crimson Tide's 274 in the first half. Things were looking bleak, and head coach Sam Pittman knew some halftime adjustments needed to be made if the Hogs were going to make it a competitive football game.
So, they did exactly that. The Razorbacks scored their first touchdown of the game and held the Crimson Tide to just three points despite gaining 112 total yards of offense in the third quarter.
"We were just trying to keep it close until the fourth quarter," Pittman said. "We've lost some games this year in the fourth quarter, and we made a big emphasis. The defense made some adjustments. Offensively, we decided to run the ball a little bit on third down."
Though not perfect by any means, the Arkansas offense gained 152 total yards and scored 15 points in the second half. The Hogs also managed 10 first downs after only getting three during the first two quarters.
"Even though we didn't play the entire game offensively well, I thought in the second half we showed some sparks that we can score," Pittman said. "It was a good defense out there we were playing against. Really, the coaches made adjustments. KJ (Jefferson) made some plays."
Jefferson finished the game with 14 completions for 150 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 26 yards on the ground and consistently made plays to give the Razorbacks a chance.
"Our main thing was we wanted to be in the game come the fourth quarter," Jefferson said. "That was our biggest thing. We just had to rally around and just pump each other up. Just encourage each other. Just like, we’re close. We’re just one play away, one drive away, one touchdown away.
"We just kept that mindset and then after the defense got a stop, we took the field and everybody had that same mindset that ‘Hey, we’re going to drive the ball down and score and put pressure on them.’ So that was the main thing."
The offensive spark of the second half was partly possible because Arkansas decided to run more up-tempo. The Razorbacks only used 2:59 minutes of game time on the fourth-quarter drive that led to a 14-yard receiving touchdown by running back Rashod Dubinion to bring the score to 24-21, Alabama.
"We kind of got back to what we were doing in the first quarter, like going fast, everybody just lining up and go," Dubinion said. "Like, don’t think too much. When you think a lot in football, you tend to make mistakes."
Dubinion — who finished the game with 29 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown — made sure to give credit to the Arkansas defense as well, which gave the Razorbacks an opportunity to win down the stretch.
"I’m really excited for the defense…They went out and made plays," Dubinion said. "We were going three-and-out, three-and-out, and they were still making them (Alabama) go three-and-out. I was proud of those guys, and I let them know as soon as they came off the field."
In the end, though, Arkansas was unable to make the plays necessary to drive down the length of the field to tie or even take the lead over Alabama down by three. A second-half comeback led by a defensive effort that held the Crimson Tide to just three points and 141 yards of total offense had come up just short.
"Really good job by (defensive coordinator Travis Williams) and the kids and coaches," Pittman said. "But we just couldn't close it out. We got the ball on the 6-yard line needing a field goal to tie. I think we would have got down there a little bit at least to get a field goal, but we couldn't do it.
"We needed a stop. We tied it up, got beat by 3. We had the ball with an opportunity to tie it up. I bet it was 94 yards away, but you've got to have those drives. We've got to finish somehow, and we're just not doing it."
Up next, Arkansas will be back home to Reynolds Razorback Stadium to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC). The game is set to kick off at 11:00 a.m. CT and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.