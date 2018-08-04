FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will not have traditional team captains for most of the 2018 season.

Head coach Chad Morris has opted to form a “leadership committee” consisting of three seniors – left guard Hjalte Froholdt, safety Santos Ramirez and linebacker Dre Greenlaw – and one junior – defensive lineman McTelvin Agim.

Those players have established themselves as leaders on the team and Morris said he hopes to add a freshman, sophomore and another junior to the group at some point.

“I usually don’t like to select true team captains until we get into the month of November,” Morris said. “I want to see how they respond in August, September and October.”

Instead of having the same four players go out for the coin toss before games the first three months of the season, Morris said he would rotate different players each week, starting with the seniors.

Around the first part of November, the team will vote on the team captains. Morris said he hopes his players pick guys who will lead them through a “November to remember and into a bowl game.”

Once they’re selected, he added that the team captains would be featured prominently on a wall inside the Smith Center because he thinks it is a huge honor and wants to treat it as such.