The Latest: While the offers have continued to roll in for Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven offensive lineman Melvin McBride, he's decided to take a more focused approach and shift his attention to five programs as he begins his senior year of high school. Rivals.com caught up with McBride on Tuesday to breakdown this Top 5 as well as get an idea of when and where he intends to take official visits this fall.

In His Words

"I've been talking to a lot of schools but out of the offers I have these are the Top Five I have right now. In no order, Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville and Memphis. I'm still talking to other schools and I might have some new schools come in but these are my favorites. I'm going to take some visits and see how things out and announce my decision during the season."

Tennessee

"I've been talking to Coach Johnson a lot. He used to be at Memphis and he knows a lot of people here in town. I went up there for the camp and did what I had to do to earn the offer and I really enjoyed it. I was at the spring game before that so I've seen campus and it's really impressive and I know a lot about the school and what they have to offer. I talk to a lot of the coaches and they keep telling me they want to keep me in state. I got to know Coach Pruitt and he has said offensive line is important for them and they think I can help them in the future. I also got to work with Coach Friend on the field during the camp and I liked the way he coached. I was supposed to go up there and visit last weekend but I couldn't find a ride. I'm going to make sure I get back and I'm taking an official visit there for sure. Right now my plan is to go for the Florida game. I haven't officially set it but that's the game I'm looking at."

Arkansas

"I really like Arkansas and I like talking to Coach Fry. I went down for a visit and I liked what I saw on campus. When we were there a lot of the coaches were out of town but since then they have been keeping in touch and letting them know how much they want me to be a part of their team. Coach Fry has told me that I'm exactly the kind of offensive lineman they are looking for. They like my build and when they found out I was 315 they were really surprised and said I'm the kind of offensive lineman they need in their new offense. I also have some friends down there and Shamar Nash keeps telling me I need to get there and be a part of the team. Coach Morris has also been talking to me about how I can fit in and they have even the possibility of me being a fit on the defensive line as well. My plan is to take an official visit for the Alabama game."

Indiana

"I've been talking to Indiana heavily for a few months because they came down to watch us practice during the spring and they were really impressed with me. They have had a lot of interest since then. They already have one lineman from Memphis committed and they said they really like the way we play down here. The biggest thing for them is getting me on campus. They have been wanting me to come up but it's been hard to make it up there for an unofficial so I will have to wait until I can take an official in the fall. I've been talking to them a lot and I have a good relationship with the coaches. We are supposed to talk next week and get everything set up and set a date for my official visit."

Louisville

"I've been up there a few times and I went up for their camp recently but didn't work out, just hung out and really got to know the coaches. I had a chance to sit down and talk with Coach Petrino and I just loved everything about it. They show me a lot of love and text me almost every day. Honestly, out of all the schools I talk to they are probably showing me the most love. I am planning on visiting when they play Florida State because that will be a big game and I'm sure the stadium will be packed. I know they always have a good offense year-in and year-out and that's because of Coach Petrino and they always have good offensive line play. As an offensive lineman you want to play in an offense that is doing big things so that's good to see."

Memphis