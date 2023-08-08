TeSlaa leads fall camp standouts at receiver
Fall camp is a time for all players — returning and new — to showcase their talent and make moves up the depth chart. This is especially true for the Arkansas wide receiver room, which brought in a strong group of new faces to pair with its talented, but inexperienced group of returnees.
A side effect of the lack of returning seniority is the players and coaches having to familiarize themselves with each other. This was evident in the spring, according to wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton.
"I think in spring we were all trying to figure each other out," Guiton said. "Trying to figure out the offense and see exactly what we are supposed to be doing out there and where we fit in. The competitive nature throughout the room."
"Kind of learning each other to be honest. Learning my coaching style. Learning what gets to each guy and what may get a guy going. Learn when a guy is on his best and when he's not and how I can get him going. I think now we've made the 180 to where we all know each other. We're competing. It's a competitive room."
One player who went through spring practice is Hillsdale College transfer Isaac TeSlaa, who was named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 1,325 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4 playmaker is someone Guiton trusts to make big catches.
"Awesome dude, man," Guiton said. "I mean, one of those guys you never have to worry about does he know what’s going on. Just another, like I was talking about Isaiah earlier. He knows what to do, knows why we’re making a play call, knows where he needs to end up on a play. And when that ball is in the air and it’s around No. 4, expect a play to be made.
"He’s one of those kinds of guys where I call it contact and bank catches. We’ve got to put them in the bank, and he’s making deposits at the moment. He’s not the only one. There’s quite a few. But he’s one of those guys, man, the ball is around that wingspan, he’s coming down with it."
Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong said he goes to watch film of himself and ends up just watching TeSlaa instead.
"He just pops out on the screen so I just go home and watch him," Armstrong said. "The next thing you know I’m five plays into watching film and I’m still watching him, not knowing that I’m supposed to be watching myself. TeSlaa is really tough man with what he does in the weight room and everything. He’s that guy.:
Another standout player is Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden, who caught 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.
The 6-foot-7 receiver missed most of the spring due to injury, but he is now looking better than ever and letting his competitive nature show itself.
"Obviously, Broden wasn't here before the spring, so we didn't know exactly what he was," Guiton said. "To see who he is right now has been really awesome. We always talk about how he's a 6-7 guy who moves like he's 6-2.
"It's really good to see his competitive nature come out. A guy that has been through a lot just being with us. You can tell he wears that on his sleeve and uses it as motivation. It's showing right now."
The third and final scholarship transfer wide receiver to turn heads in fall camp is Armstrong. At Texas A&M-Commerce last season, he led the Lions' with 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.
A vocal leader for the Razorbacks, Armstrong makes it a point to step up and let his teammates know when something isn't right.
"The main guy that’s stepped up has been Andrew Armstrong," Guiton said. "He’s been a guy that, like I said, even though he’s been here since January, he’s been in college. He’s an older guy. He understands it, he knows what it takes to be great, so when he sees it not happening, he steps up and is vocal about it."
The 6-foot-4 receiver has stood out amongst the crowd, thanks in large part to his "savvy" playing ability, according to Guiton.
"I tell Andrew all the time he’s just savvy man," Guiton said. "He’s savvy. He knows how to get open. He knows how to create space. He knows how to create separation. He knows zone coverages, where the hole’s gonna be. He’s just sneaky fast honestly. He’s a long-strider guy, so at times he knows how to be deceptive to where he sets up his speed."
The excitement of the transfer receivers has led some to forget about who Arkansas is returning in 2023. One of those players is redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna, who has made a sizable jump in maturity over the offseason.
"He's a great athlete," Guiton said. "He knows who he is. And he's smart. He's very, very smart. He knows what we are trying to get done on the field...He's matured to a point where we can really count on him, and I think he knows that. I think he'll excel with everything we throw in front of him."
The former four-star standout mentioned that he's tried to focus on the details since he had a strong performance in the Red-White scrimmage during the spring.
Something Sategna doesn't have to work on is his speed, which he hopes to potentially utilize on screen passes this upcoming season.
"I love the screen game," Sategna said. "I get to really utilize my speed on those. I really like screens and hope that we call them in the game."
Some younger receivers flying under the radar are Jaedon Wilson and Sam Mbake, both of whom have made big strides in their game.
"The difference with Jaedon is he’s been here for two years before, so we know who he is and everything," Guiton said. "I feel like he’s gotten a lot stronger in his body. And he’s just such a natural route runner. He’s catching the ball smoother. I think the move we made with him going inside and letting him work in space more has really, really been good for him."
As a freshman last year, Mbake made a brief transition to defensive back to try and help a group with a lot of injuries. He made his way back to receiver, where he is having a strong fall camp so far.
"Everybody knows what Sam is going to give you," Guiton said. "He’s going to give you 100 miles per hour, 100% effort in everything he does."
The final piece to the puzzle may be redshirt sophomore Bryce Stephens, who caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown last season. He's battling for the starting slot receiver spot in fall camp.
"He's coming to try and be that starter," Guiton stated. "Bryce is working his butt off. He's keeping his head up, staying positive and trying his best to do his best. That's all we ask from every guy."
Arkansas has 20 fall camp practices remaining ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.