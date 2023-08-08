Fall camp is a time for all players — returning and new — to showcase their talent and make moves up the depth chart. This is especially true for the Arkansas wide receiver room, which brought in a strong group of new faces to pair with its talented, but inexperienced group of returnees. A side effect of the lack of returning seniority is the players and coaches having to familiarize themselves with each other. This was evident in the spring, according to wide receiver coach Kenny Guiton. "I think in spring we were all trying to figure each other out," Guiton said. "Trying to figure out the offense and see exactly what we are supposed to be doing out there and where we fit in. The competitive nature throughout the room." "Kind of learning each other to be honest. Learning my coaching style. Learning what gets to each guy and what may get a guy going. Learn when a guy is on his best and when he's not and how I can get him going. I think now we've made the 180 to where we all know each other. We're competing. It's a competitive room." One player who went through spring practice is Hillsdale College transfer Isaac TeSlaa, who was named the Great Midwest American Conference Offensive Player of the Year after totaling 1,325 yards through the air with 13 touchdowns last season. The 6-foot-4 playmaker is someone Guiton trusts to make big catches. "Awesome dude, man," Guiton said. "I mean, one of those guys you never have to worry about does he know what’s going on. Just another, like I was talking about Isaiah earlier. He knows what to do, knows why we’re making a play call, knows where he needs to end up on a play. And when that ball is in the air and it’s around No. 4, expect a play to be made. "He’s one of those kinds of guys where I call it contact and bank catches. We’ve got to put them in the bank, and he’s making deposits at the moment. He’s not the only one. There’s quite a few. But he’s one of those guys, man, the ball is around that wingspan, he’s coming down with it."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXRjaCBvciBubyBjYXRjaCBmcm9tIEFya2Fuc2FzIFdSIElzYWFj IFRlU2xhYT88YnI+PGJyPkZ1bGwgdmlkZW86IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9IT3dMQkhmSFNwIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSE93TEJIZkhTcDwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dQUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2QwVXZNMUdXUGUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9k MFV2TTFHV1BlPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hc29uIENob2F0ZSAoQENob2F0 ZU1hc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nob2F0ZU1h c29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg3NDUwMzExOTgyODE3MjgxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong said he goes to watch film of himself and ends up just watching TeSlaa instead. "He just pops out on the screen so I just go home and watch him," Armstrong said. "The next thing you know I’m five plays into watching film and I’m still watching him, not knowing that I’m supposed to be watching myself. TeSlaa is really tough man with what he does in the weight room and everything. He’s that guy.: Another standout player is Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden, who caught 32 passes for 506 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. The 6-foot-7 receiver missed most of the spring due to injury, but he is now looking better than ever and letting his competitive nature show itself. "Obviously, Broden wasn't here before the spring, so we didn't know exactly what he was," Guiton said. "To see who he is right now has been really awesome. We always talk about how he's a 6-7 guy who moves like he's 6-2. "It's really good to see his competitive nature come out. A guy that has been through a lot just being with us. You can tell he wears that on his sleeve and uses it as motivation. It's showing right now."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZXN0IEJsb29tZmllbGQgZ3JhZCBUeXJvbmUgQnJvZGVuIChCR1NV IFdSKSB3aXRoIGEgMjQteWFyZCBURCBjYXRjaCB0b25pZ2h0LiAgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2hSTlBVU3NidGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o Uk5QVVNzYnRhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBEIFpvbmUgKEBUaGVEX1pv bmUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlRF9ab25lL3N0 YXR1cy8xNTkwNTQ1NDczMTgxNzQ1MTUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDEwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The third and final scholarship transfer wide receiver to turn heads in fall camp is Armstrong. At Texas A&M-Commerce last season, he led the Lions' with 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. A vocal leader for the Razorbacks, Armstrong makes it a point to step up and let his teammates know when something isn't right. "The main guy that’s stepped up has been Andrew Armstrong," Guiton said. "He’s been a guy that, like I said, even though he’s been here since January, he’s been in college. He’s an older guy. He understands it, he knows what it takes to be great, so when he sees it not happening, he steps up and is vocal about it." The 6-foot-4 receiver has stood out amongst the crowd, thanks in large part to his "savvy" playing ability, according to Guiton. "I tell Andrew all the time he’s just savvy man," Guiton said. "He’s savvy. He knows how to get open. He knows how to create space. He knows how to create separation. He knows zone coverages, where the hole’s gonna be. He’s just sneaky fast honestly. He’s a long-strider guy, so at times he knows how to be deceptive to where he sets up his speed."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmF5ZWQgdG8gR29kIDEwMCB0aW1lcyBoZSBhbnN3ZXJlZCBpdCB4 MTAwMCDwn5ak4oC877iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vb0YwbXZP VjN0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb29GMG12T1YzdDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBBbmRyZXcgQXJtc3Ryb25nIChARHJld0JhbmR6MykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EcmV3QmFuZHozL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0ODIwNTkw NjYxMjQ2OTkwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIxLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The excitement of the transfer receivers has led some to forget about who Arkansas is returning in 2023. One of those players is redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna, who has made a sizable jump in maturity over the offseason. "He's a great athlete," Guiton said. "He knows who he is. And he's smart. He's very, very smart. He knows what we are trying to get done on the field...He's matured to a point where we can really count on him, and I think he knows that. I think he'll excel with everything we throw in front of him." The former four-star standout mentioned that he's tried to focus on the details since he had a strong performance in the Red-White scrimmage during the spring. Something Sategna doesn't have to work on is his speed, which he hopes to potentially utilize on screen passes this upcoming season. "I love the screen game," Sategna said. "I get to really utilize my speed on those. I really like screens and hope that we call them in the game."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BcmthbnNhcyByZWRzaGlydCBmcmVzaG1hbiBXUiBJc2FpYWggU2F0 ZWduYSBpcyBzaGlmdHkgYW5kIHF1aWNrLiA8YnI+PGJyPkZ1bGwgdmlkZW86 IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80eDluQUlaOEJkIj5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vNHg5bkFJWjhCZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dQUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1dPQUFYR2dvd1Yi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XT0FBWEdnb3dWPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1h c29uIENob2F0ZSAoQENob2F0ZU1hc29uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nob2F0ZU1hc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg4MjA5OTk4NDUzNjA4 NDQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Some younger receivers flying under the radar are Jaedon Wilson and Sam Mbake, both of whom have made big strides in their game. "The difference with Jaedon is he’s been here for two years before, so we know who he is and everything," Guiton said. "I feel like he’s gotten a lot stronger in his body. And he’s just such a natural route runner. He’s catching the ball smoother. I think the move we made with him going inside and letting him work in space more has really, really been good for him." As a freshman last year, Mbake made a brief transition to defensive back to try and help a group with a lot of injuries. He made his way back to receiver, where he is having a strong fall camp so far. "Everybody knows what Sam is going to give you," Guiton said. "He’s going to give you 100 miles per hour, 100% effort in everything he does." The final piece to the puzzle may be redshirt sophomore Bryce Stephens, who caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown last season. He's battling for the starting slot receiver spot in fall camp. "He's coming to try and be that starter," Guiton stated. "Bryce is working his butt off. He's keeping his head up, staying positive and trying his best to do his best. That's all we ask from every guy."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGUgdmVyeSBEQVkgSm9lIEFkYW1zIGdvZXMgaW50byB0aGUg UmF6b3JiYWNrIEhhbGwgb2YgSG9ub3IsIEJyeWNlIFN0ZXBoZW5zIGhhcyBo aXMgb3duIHB1bnQgcmV0dXJuIG1vbWVudCBhdCBEV1JSUy4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNIZ1NlbEpyT2giPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zSGdT ZWxKck9oPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIFJhem9yYmFjayBGb290 YmFsbCAoQFJhem9yYmFja0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCL3N0YXR1cy8xNTcxMzE3NTY4NzkwNzM2ODk2P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK