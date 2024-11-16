Texas hands Arkansas third-straight home loss

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-5, 3-4 SEC) had no answers for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (9-1, 5-1 SEC) in a 20-10 loss at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Coming off a bye with an extra week to prepare for the test against the rival Longhorns, the Razorback offense was abysmal for most of the game. The offensive line was porous and couldn’t protect quarterback Taylen Green, who was sacked six times by the Longhorns. As a team, Arkansas only mustered 231 yards of offense (149 through the air and 82 on the ground) and only found the end zone once in the game.

The Arkansas defense, however, did everything necessary to keep the Hogs in the game. Outside of one busted play in the first quarter, nothing came easy for the Longhorn offense, which produced 315 yards of offense in the game. The Razorbacks sacked Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers twice and recorded nine tackles for loss in the game.

But as well as the defense played, it wasn't enough for Arkansas' offense to take advantage.

Momentum did swing to the Razorback sideline toward the end of the third quarter after running back Ja'Quinden Jackson powered into the end zone to bring the score to 13-7 and kicker Matthew Shipley drilled a 44-yard field goal to cut the Texas lead to 13-10 with 12:48 left in the game.

The Longhorns wouldn't let that last, though, as Ewers engineered a drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden extend the lead to 20-10 and effectively kill any chance of a comeback the Razorbacks had.

There were several good moments in the game, though, and HawgBeat compiled the highlights below.