Texas OT Ty'Kieast Crawford Talks New Arkansas Offer
Arkansas is just the second Division I program to offer 2020 Carthage standout Ty'Kieast Crawford but they definitely won't be the last. Crawford promptly committed to Baylor University this summer after receiving his first scholarship offer from them and to him the decision was simple.
"They were first to offer me a full-ride scholarship," Crawford said. "I knew more offers were coming but Baylor was in my top five."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news