CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Jalen Curry Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

It’s getting down to crunch time in the recruiting world, with the Early Signing Period just about two months away. Even though several high-profile prospects are already committed in the state of Texas, there are still plenty of names on the open market. Today, we take a look at some of the players under the microscope and do our best to project where they will eventually land. RELATED: Midwest commitment predictions | Southeast | Florida | Mid-Atlantic | West

JALEN CURRY

Throughout the process, Curry has been thought to be headed to several programs. In the spring it looked like it might be Tennessee, then in the summer it seemed like Auburn had the edge, but now in the fall a new contender has emerged – Penn State. The Nittany Lions came in with a late offer, but have let their intentions be known, quickly scheduling Curry for an official visit. He was on campus last month for the Ohio State game and raved about the experience, putting the school as the leader in the clubhouse. Arizona, where his friend and teammate, Grant Gunnell, is committed, could still be a factor, but right now he looks Happy Valley-bound. The Pick: Penn State

TAUREAN CARTER

The battle for the three-star defensive tackle is down to two teams, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Carter officially visited Lubbock over the summer and it looked like the Red Raiders might have the edge in his recruitment. But as things have moved along, Arkansas has surged into the lead, and right now he looks like he’s the Hawgs to lose. He was back on campus this past weekend along with highly ranked teammate Jalen Catalon, and Arkansas fans are hoping the Mansfield-to-Fayetteville pipeline will eventually lead to both playing for Arkansas next season. The Pick: Arkansas

DAVID UGWOEGBU

The jumbo athlete is a priority for Texas A&M, but the Aggies are also battling with Alabama and Oklahoma, among others. Ugwoegbu was waiting to see how things started out this season on the field for Texas A&M, and the successful start to the year only helps the school’s case. Ugwoegubu is still planning out his official visit schedule while focusing on his senior season, but when the dust settles I still think he lands with the Aggies. The Pick: Texas A&M

JONATHAN MCGILL

The three-star prospect spent the summer checking out several campuses, including Cal, Oklahoma State, SMU and a few more. But the one school that got an official over the summer was Texas Tech, and the Red Raiders set the bar high for McGill. Since then, the conventional wisdom has been it will be when, not if, he joins the fold. The team’s hot start to the year has only helped, so the safe pick is that McGill ends up in Lubbock. The Pick: Texas Tech

PEYTON POWELL