The Arkansas Razorback's Defensive Outlook Under John Chavis
When Chad Morris was hired, he knew he had to nail a defensive coordinator hire and bringing in former LSU and Texas A&M defensive coordinator John Chavis was a solid move in reshaping an Arkansas ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news