The Razorback Recruiting Footprint
The Razorbacks are at 10 commitments for their 2019 class, the first full-cycle recruiting class for new head coach Chad Morris. They've already got 103 offers out to 2020 prospects in 21 different states so how does the staff cover each of those states? Let's take a look at each assistant coach's recruiting territories and how they've been doing in them so far:
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news