On January 18, 2020, the No. 10 Kentucky Wildcats entered Bud Walton Arena for a highly-touted matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who were led by first-year head coach Eric Musselman, who is now at USC. Fueled by a raucous environment, the unranked Razorbacks were holding their own against the mighty blue bloods. With 8:19 remaining in the game and the score tied at 44-44, the iconic moment in question came to fruition. Arguing for a flop call, Kentucky head coach John Calipari got into hot water with the officials and received a technical foul. ALSO READ: Breaking down John Calipari's contract with Arkansas “He may get thrown out,” legendary commentator Dick Vitale exclaimed. “John wants out! Calm down, John!”

Calipari kept nagging away and was quickly ejected from the game. The crowd exploded. Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn waved goodbye, and eventual SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley had to plug his ears from the noise. Students were hanging over the railing of the exit tunnel, screaming obscenities at Calipari as he walked off the court. It was a madhouse. I have lived in Fayetteville for my entire life, and that is by far the loudest I have ever heard Bud Walton Arena get. All of that energy was fueled by one man: John Calipari. Fast forward to 2024, and Coach Cal is on his way to Fayetteville as the next Head Hog. If you traveled back in time and told Arkansas fans about this four years ago, they would have laughed in your face and called you insane. Social media reacts to Arkansas hiring John Calipari But it turns out that a total solar eclipse isn’t the only massive crossover that happened this week.

The "enemies to lovers" trope: college basketball edition

News broke at the local level on Sunday night that Calipari was indeed leaving for Arkansas. Shortly before midnight, the story was confirmed by national reporters – and the college basketball world was turned on its head. The man that Arkansas fans once booed and despised will now be leading the Razorbacks for the foreseeable future. It turns out that most of that vitriol was one-sided, as Calipari has "held the job in Arkansas in high regard for years", according to Jon Rothstein. Looking back on a video of Coach Cal playing along with a Hog Call while dining in Fayetteville a couple years ago, it seems that it holds true.

At the end of the day, all of the hatred of Calipari by Arkansas fans really just boiled down to the fact that he coached one of the Hogs’ biggest rivals – and the showdowns between the Wildcats and the Razorbacks were almost always appointment viewing (Michael Qualls, take it away).

There was always mutual respect between Calipari and the Arkansas fanbase, as evident by the overwhelming outpouring of support and excitement from Razorback fans on social media. Bearing firsthand witness to the passion of Razorback fans and also being around long enough to have been coaching during Arkansas’ dominant run in the 1990s, Calipari knows plenty about the prestige and history that Bud Walton Arena holds. For Arkansas fans, it is simply impossible to not admire his vast list of achievements throughout his career — 16 regular season titles, 15 conference tournament trophies, six Final Fours and a national championship, just to name a few. Phew. Even with Kentucky’s recent shortcomings in March, Calipari is a home run hire for Arkansas. He will put Arkansas’ brand at the very top of the college basketball world, and will bring blue-chip recruits to Fayetteville on an annual basis. While his roster-building model needs some slight tweaks in the era of the transfer portal, Calipari’s recruiting prowess and a massive NIL war chest will ensure that Arkansas has a roster that can compete with anybody in the country. READ: Calipari reportedly to receive $5 million-plus in NIL funds at Arkansas

A fresh start for a legend