It was tough to get him on the Hill but all in all the Razorbacks greatly improved their chances to flip Mississippi State 4-star defensive back commit Gregory Brooks, Jr. on his official visit. Brooks committed to Mississippi State this past summer and the decision came down to the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks. "Arkansas's chances went up high, real high," Brooks said. "If I was to come here it would be because I feel I would have a good education and I feel like I would have early playing time here."

The West Jefferson athlete is the 18th ranked player out of the state of Louisiana and he holds 17 offers including five SEC offers. He said his visit to Fayetteville changed his preconceived notions about the town and school. "The visit was good," Brooks said. "I was really impressed. I like it a lot. It just opened my eyes a lot in a lot of different ways. I thought it was gonna be country here. It showed me different and I had fun."

Brooks was in town with fellow 4-star prospect Devin Bush and numerous 2019 commits. All the 2019 prospects watched the game together, laughing and joking, watching the Hogs' battle against the Tigers. "They made me feel like I was a commit myself," Brooks said. "The game was just live. Even though they didn't win it was a good atmosphere." Brooks' main recruiters are DB coaches Mark Smith and Ron Cooper and they've been working on him (and his family) for a long time trying to get him away from Starkville. "Spending time with Coach Smith and Coach Cooper was good," Brooks said. "I'm getting a good relationship with them. The 5-foot-11 safety has decided he'll keep his final decision up in the air until early national signing day on Dec. 19 when he'll choose between Arkansas, Mississippi State and Kansas State, where he recently took an official visit. Brooks' parents loved the trip and despite his dad currently residing in Jackson, Mississippi, the Louisiana native said that he spends more time in New Orleans these days anyways so that won't play into his final decision.