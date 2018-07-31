YAHOO SPORTS COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL IS HERE! ... Sign up here for free

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commitments of the past week, five coaches who just missed the top 20 and the best DE/DT recruiting for 2019 so far.

There were a ton of commitments this past week so ranking the most important ones nationally isn’t easy. Here’s my best shot….

1. QB Bryce Young, USC – Quarterback commitments always have a little more power nationally and this is a huge one for USC after JT Daniels set to take over as a true freshman.

2. DB Andrew Booth, Clemson – I love this commitment for Clemson. This kid has a chance to be a lockdown star.

3. DE Travon Walker, Georgia – Walker can play outside or inside and is an elite pass rusher as well as great against the run.

4. DE Stephen Herron, Stanford – Herron needs to add some bulk, but he’s great with his hands and is an elite pass rusher.

5. DB Brendan Gant, Florida State – Another great commitment to add to the FSU recent DB reputation, Gant has exceptional instincts.

6. WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson – A big commitment across the country from an elite wide receiver the Tigers coveted.

7. RB John Emery, Georgia – Going into Louisiana and pulling out an elite back, the Georgia running back recruiting is as impressive as anything in the last many years.

8. WR Mycah Pittman, Oregon – The Ducks are killing it on the trail and continue to recruit nationally as this is a huge one from Cali.

9. LB Rian Davis, Georgia – A quick-twitch linebacker who can change directions with ease, he will run a ton of plays down for the Dawgs.

10. LB Demouy Kennedy, Auburn – A young, elite linebacker, he will add to the quickness of a defense known for speed.

11. WR Bryan Robinson, Miami – A tall receiver with a good frame and excellent ball skills, Robinson is a terrific 2020 grab.

12. LB Levonta Bentley, Clemson – Big-time linebacker who could play inside or outside and likes to thump.

13. LB Sergio Allen, Clemson – A great 2020 commitment from a kid with a big frame who can run all over the field. Clemson makes the list for the third time.

14. WR Isaiah Hazel, West Virginia – He should put up pinball numbers in West Virginia’s offense in a few years and hails from an important recruiting area.

15. OL Jonathan Denis, Miami – Another big-time 2020 commitment to add to the list, Miami is getting a good start on 2020 and 2021.

16. DB Shyheim Battle, NC State – The Wolfpack are having a great recruiting year and add yet another four-star prospect, this time at a key skill position.

17. RB Jaren Mangham, Colorado – The Buffs are quietly putting together a nice class and land a big, physical back from the Midwest, which is a great get.

18. DB Warren Burrell, Tennessee – The Vols add more defensive help and Jeremy Pruitt is making a difference with his recruiting approach.

19. DB Jeffery Carter, Texas A&M – An elite defensive back commitment for a class that is coming together nicely under Jimbo.

20. WR Charles Njoku, Missouri – The bloodlines are there as is the athleticism and he could be a star at Mizzou.