Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-31 06:27:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Point Stance: Biggest commits; coaches outside top 20; 2019 DLs

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
@rivalsmike
Recruiting Director

CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

B0cpfz98zrxiy5ppwavj

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with the biggest commitments of the past week, five coaches who just missed the top 20 and the best DE/DT recruiting for 2019 so far.

YAHOO SPORTS COLLEGE FANTASY FOOTBALL IS HERE! ... Sign up here for free

PODCAST: Godfather & Gorney, episode 50, discusses big commits, college fantasy

1. Sorting through the avalanche of commitments last week

Gz8f7fbtp0o73gfvql3v

There were a ton of commitments this past week so ranking the most important ones nationally isn’t easy. Here’s my best shot….

1. QB Bryce Young, USC – Quarterback commitments always have a little more power nationally and this is a huge one for USC after JT Daniels set to take over as a true freshman.

2. DB Andrew Booth, Clemson – I love this commitment for Clemson. This kid has a chance to be a lockdown star.

3. DE Travon Walker, Georgia – Walker can play outside or inside and is an elite pass rusher as well as great against the run.

4. DE Stephen Herron, Stanford – Herron needs to add some bulk, but he’s great with his hands and is an elite pass rusher.

5. DB Brendan Gant, Florida State – Another great commitment to add to the FSU recent DB reputation, Gant has exceptional instincts.

6. WR Joseph Ngata, Clemson – A big commitment across the country from an elite wide receiver the Tigers coveted.

7. RB John Emery, Georgia – Going into Louisiana and pulling out an elite back, the Georgia running back recruiting is as impressive as anything in the last many years.

8. WR Mycah Pittman, Oregon – The Ducks are killing it on the trail and continue to recruit nationally as this is a huge one from Cali.

9. LB Rian Davis, Georgia – A quick-twitch linebacker who can change directions with ease, he will run a ton of plays down for the Dawgs.

10. LB Demouy Kennedy, Auburn – A young, elite linebacker, he will add to the quickness of a defense known for speed.

11. WR Bryan Robinson, Miami – A tall receiver with a good frame and excellent ball skills, Robinson is a terrific 2020 grab.

12. LB Levonta Bentley, Clemson – Big-time linebacker who could play inside or outside and likes to thump.

13. LB Sergio Allen, Clemson – A great 2020 commitment from a kid with a big frame who can run all over the field. Clemson makes the list for the third time.

14. WR Isaiah Hazel, West Virginia – He should put up pinball numbers in West Virginia’s offense in a few years and hails from an important recruiting area.

15. OL Jonathan Denis, Miami – Another big-time 2020 commitment to add to the list, Miami is getting a good start on 2020 and 2021.

16. DB Shyheim Battle, NC State – The Wolfpack are having a great recruiting year and add yet another four-star prospect, this time at a key skill position.

17. RB Jaren Mangham, Colorado – The Buffs are quietly putting together a nice class and land a big, physical back from the Midwest, which is a great get.

18. DB Warren Burrell, Tennessee – The Vols add more defensive help and Jeremy Pruitt is making a difference with his recruiting approach.

19. DB Jeffery Carter, Texas A&M – An elite defensive back commitment for a class that is coming together nicely under Jimbo.

20. WR Charles Njoku, Missouri – The bloodlines are there as is the athleticism and he could be a star at Mizzou.

2. The near-misses on my top 20 coaches list

Dk2h4fxgixnp3tn4bwnd
Justin Fuente
Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

Last week I put out my top 20 college football coaches and had a few tough choices when it came to leaving guys off. Here are five coaches I considered and the reason they fell short…

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma – With only one season, albeit a great one, under his belt he couldn’t make the Top 20, but he’ll be a permanent fixture in the top 10 before too long, he’s that talented.

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech – Two very good seasons at the Power Five level and the great respect I have for him as a coach almost had him make the list but he just fell short. A couple more years of success and he’ll be there.

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern – The losing record in conference made me hold off despite a few 10-win seasons and an overall very good job at a tough place to recruit and win.

Bobby Petrino, Louisville – I had Petrino on the list last year but this past season dropped him off for me. 8-5 and 4-4 with Lamar Jackson was a little disappointing.

Tom Herman, Texas – Herman had two great years at Houston but a 7-6 start in Power Five keeps him off the list. However, he’ll be up there with Riley in the future.

3. The top defensive line classes for 2019

Pelsahlazak0ko4awqvy
Trevon Walker
Jake Reuse

As I continue my series on the best 2019 recruiting by position, today we reach the DE/DT group and it’s probably the toughest one so far. Here are the standout teams…

GeorgiaNolan Smith is a great start and with the addition of Travon Walker, the Bulldogs have a great 1-2 punch. But when you add in William Norton and Zion Logue, you have the best of the best.

South Carolina – Five-star Zacch Pickens and four-star Joseph Anderson are beasts at defensive end and they have depth in the class as well at defensive tackle.

Florida State – Five four-star defensive ends and a defensive tackle in Tru Thompson had me tempted to put the Noles at No. 1. This is a great defensive line class.

Notre Dame – A four-star defensive tackle in Jacob Lacey and three different four-star defensive ends put Notre Dame close to FSU when it comes to depth.

Alabama – ‘Bama has a ton of talent at the position including Antonio Alfano, Byron Young and Justin Edoigbe.

Arkansas – Three four-star defensive ends and a couple of talented defensive tackles make this a great defensive line class for the Hawgs.

NC State – Three different four star defensive linemen for NC State is a great start to this class and Zovon Lindsay adds depth.

Oregon – Similar class to NC State with three four-star defensive lineman and a solid fourth.

Texas A&M – NC State, Oregon and the Aggies all have similar classes and Texas A&M could make a case for top six or so.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}