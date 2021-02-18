HawgBeat - Three-Point Stance: New Power Five hires, three-stars, freshmen DL

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’ s Three-Point Stance is here with his grades on the new hires in college football, a look at three-stars who could surprise and a breakdown of the top true freshmen defensive linemen.

Here are my initial impressions of the new Power Five hires.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas — B-plus — Sark has past head coaching experience and what seems to be a new level of focus after the NFL and his time with Nick Saban so I feel this is a good fit. But I thought Tom Herman was as well, so what do I know? MORE: Exclusive Sarkisian NSD interview

Bret Bielema, Illinois — B — I like this hire because Bielema has Big Ten experience and he will recruit to at least make Illinois competitive.

Jedd Fisch, Arizona — B-minus — He has NFL experience but also West Coast ties and he’s recruited at some big programs so this is a smart hire.

Shane Beamer, South Carolina — C — I like Beamer and know he has learned a ton under his dad and Lincoln Riley but this is just a tough place for someone without head coaching experience to win. MORE: Exclusive Beamer NSD interview

Bryan Harsin, Auburn — C — Harsin is a good coach but this is a fish out of water a bit when it comes to Southeast recruiting ties and reputation. MORE: Exclusive Harsin NSD interview

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt — C-minus — This is probably a little harsh because who could Vandy get that is better but I expected an offensive coach. MORE: Exclusive Lea NSD interview

Josh Heupel, Tennessee — C-minus — I’m not overly hopeful with this hire as he was on a downward trend at UCF and I’m not sure if he’s the guy to handle this mess.