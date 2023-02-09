Three-Point Stance: Rankings risers, Arkansas in 2024, Dallas vs. Houston
Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at the prospects in the state of Texas that could see big rises in the rankings, the amount of talent in the state of Arkansas in 2024 and what a theoretical Dallas vs. Houston game would look like in the 2024 class.
*****
MORE THREE-POINT STANCE: Dylan Raiola, Irish's OC hire, 2026 Midwest prospects
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer portal player ranking | Transfer portal team ranking | Transfer Tracker | Message board | Team ranking FAQs
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100
*****
A handful of Texas prospects are set for big rankings boosts.
Strong junior seasons around the state of Texas in 2022 have allowed a handful of 2024 prospects to rise to the surface as multiple major Power Five-worthy recruits are now being targeted going into the spring.
Of those, three prospects could see jumps from outside of the top 100, or outside of the rankings in general, into the top 75.
Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge four-star linebacker Justin Williams is a prospect in the second level that accumulated triple-digit tackles last season and served as one of the best defensive players in the state of Texas. Both physically and by style-of-play, Williams is very similar to 2023 five-star Suntarine Perkins in his ability to cover sideline-to-sideline, rush the passer and drop back in coverage. As a result, Williams' value is set to skyrocket going into the offseason.
Austin (Texas) Vandegrift offensive tackle Blake Frazier is one of the most physically impressive prospects not only in the state of Texas, but in the whole country. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Frazier uses his size to overwhelm opposing defensive lines, and it helped his Vipers team reach the state championship for the first time in school history. If you're looking for a bruiser that can fall back on his ability if his size rarely might not be enough, Frazier is your guy.
Longview (Texas) four-star running back Taylor Tatum currently sits right outside of the Rivals250, but it is resoundingly clear that Tatum has a stake to be the No. 1 running back in the state of Texas after an eye-boggling junior season. Tatum rushed for 1,891 yards and 33 touchdowns, and it has power programs from around the country vying for his services.
*****
The state of Arkansas has a 2024 class that uniquely stands out
Little Rock (Ark.) Christian four-star quarterback Walker White, who made a surprise commitment to Auburn over favored-Clemson this past week, headlines a strong class in the state of Arkansas in this next cycle that is something that it hasn't seen in quite a while.
Whether it be offensive weapons such as Benton (Ark.) running back Braylen Russell and Malvern (Ark.) running back Jalen Dupree or defensive talents such as Little Rock (Ark.) Mills four-star outside linebacker Charleston Collins and Bryant (Ark.) defensive end TJ Lindsey, the talent from top-to-bottom in the state has put them firmly on the map going deeper into the cycle.
In a cycle where Mississippi also holds a class that exceeds previous years, the Mid-South region will be a strong contender for the most talented region in the country by the end of the cycle.
*****
In a theoretical 2024-only Dallas vs. Houston game, who wins?
One of the most fun theoretical questions football fans in the state of Texas ask every year is if Dallas or Houston has the deeper class, and that question is a hot one in the 2024 cycle.
After a 2023 cycle that saw strong returns both in Dallas and in Central Texas, Houston has made a strong resurgence in 2024 with the presence of high talents such as high four-star quarterback DJ Lagway, four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller and four-star linebacker Justin Williams among others.
However, Dallas may still take the cake with a deeper theoretical roster in specific position groups, specifically in the secondary and with receiver talent. While both regions hold size in the trenches, the speed and talent in the skill positions may give Dallas the edge.
A game prediction from me would include Lagway having his way offensively with a down year in the linebacker corps for the Dallas area, but the Houston secondary not being able to hold up with the Dallas air attack with receiving talents such as Parker Livingstone, Bryant Wesco and Keonde Henry. Additionally, pushing the ball downfield against a secondary with Corian Gipson, Ka'Davion Dotson and multiple other four-star talents would be more than a challenge.
Dallas takes it, 38-27.