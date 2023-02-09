Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris takes a look at the prospects in the state of Texas that could see big rises in the rankings, the amount of talent in the state of Arkansas in 2024 and what a theoretical Dallas vs. Houston game would look like in the 2024 class.

Strong junior seasons around the state of Texas in 2022 have allowed a handful of 2024 prospects to rise to the surface as multiple major Power Five-worthy recruits are now being targeted going into the spring.

Of those, three prospects could see jumps from outside of the top 100, or outside of the rankings in general, into the top 75.

Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge four-star linebacker Justin Williams is a prospect in the second level that accumulated triple-digit tackles last season and served as one of the best defensive players in the state of Texas. Both physically and by style-of-play, Williams is very similar to 2023 five-star Suntarine Perkins in his ability to cover sideline-to-sideline, rush the passer and drop back in coverage. As a result, Williams' value is set to skyrocket going into the offseason.

Austin (Texas) Vandegrift offensive tackle Blake Frazier is one of the most physically impressive prospects not only in the state of Texas, but in the whole country. At 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, Frazier uses his size to overwhelm opposing defensive lines, and it helped his Vipers team reach the state championship for the first time in school history. If you're looking for a bruiser that can fall back on his ability if his size rarely might not be enough, Frazier is your guy.

Longview (Texas) four-star running back Taylor Tatum currently sits right outside of the Rivals250, but it is resoundingly clear that Tatum has a stake to be the No. 1 running back in the state of Texas after an eye-boggling junior season. Tatum rushed for 1,891 yards and 33 touchdowns, and it has power programs from around the country vying for his services.