Three programs standing out to four-star Taylor Bowen
Taylor Bol Bowen came in at No. 29 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update. This makes the 6-foot-8 small forward the seventh ranked player at his position. With his national notoriety the Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy junior carries 18 offers, however there are a couple sticking out to him right now.
"I would say I hear from Kentucky, Arkansas and UConn the most,” Bowen said.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Kentucky: “Kentucky is a great school that produces a lot of NBA talent. Coach Chin (Coleman) is recruiting me, and they want me to come in and compete.”
Arkansas: “Arkansas is a good program with a good coach. I hear from their whole staff, and they want me to be a Moses Moody type of player.”
UConn: “UConn has a great history and coach (Luke) Murray recruits me and they want me to come in and showcase my versatility.”
“The only school I have visited is UConn, unofficially. I don’t have any visits planned yet.”
*****
RIVALS' REACTION
Bowen is a length forward prospect who really looks the part getting out and running. The intrigue lies in his length and the way he moves. Defensively, he is good in the passing lanes, can move his feet in the half court, and has natural timing as a weak side shot blocker. Offensively, he is still carving out his niche, but does have some touch and he does cut well off the ball. As the strength continues to come, he will continue to improve, solidifying his game.