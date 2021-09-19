Three programs standing out to four-star Taylor Bowen

Taylor Bol Bowen came in at No. 29 in the recent 2023 Rivals150 update. This makes the 6-foot-8 small forward the seventh ranked player at his position. With his national notoriety the Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy junior carries 18 offers, however there are a couple sticking out to him right now. "I would say I hear from Kentucky, Arkansas and UConn the most,” Bowen said.

***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kentucky: “Kentucky is a great school that produces a lot of NBA talent. Coach Chin (Coleman) is recruiting me, and they want me to come in and compete.” Arkansas: “Arkansas is a good program with a good coach. I hear from their whole staff, and they want me to be a Moses Moody type of player.” UConn: “UConn has a great history and coach (Luke) Murray recruits me and they want me to come in and showcase my versatility.” “The only school I have visited is UConn, unofficially. I don’t have any visits planned yet.”

*****

RIVALS' REACTION