HawgBeat decided to take an early look ahead to Arkansas’ matchup with Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 by going behind enemy lines to chat with JayhawkSlant.com. The Hogs and Jayhawks are slated to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. CT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, and ESPN will broadcast the matchup. Here is what Jon Kirby, publisher and football editor of JayhawkSlant, had to say about the Kansas Jayhawks, who finished 6-6 this season.

Describe the Kansas offense and who are the players to watch?

The offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki calls his offense “multiple” and that would be a very accurate description. KU’s offense gives as many different looks as any in the country. He is creative with what he does. They will use a lot of formations and motions to confuse defenses. The first six weeks of the season they were among the nation’s top scoring offenses. They will do everything from option, QB run game, and spread the field with a four wide look. They give a defensive coordinators a lot to think about. They started hot when Jalon Daniels was the quarterback. He got hurt the first half of the TCU game and missed the next four games. Jason Bean came in as the backup. Bean has experience after starting nine games in 2021. Bean played well in spurts and helped them beat Oklahoma State and gain bowl eligibility. The running back group started off as the deepest on the team but was hurt with injuries along the way. Daniel Hishaw was among the top two backs with Devin Neal and was injured he missed most of the season. Neal picked up the workload and had a good year. Two other backs Ky Thomas and Sevion Morrison haven’t had as many carries as projected. The receiver and tight end group is solid and goes about their way in a blue-collar manner. They don’t get a lot of glamour, but they have been good when called on. Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner are all close in receiving yards. Tight end mason Fairchild has been the main target at tight end followed by Jared Casey. The offensive line unit has held their own and there were question marks going into the season. Scott Fuchs is a technician as a coach and always seems to mold good lines.

What kind of defensive scheme do the Jayhawks use and who are the key players?

They run a 4-3 defense and don’t vary much from it. Up front Lonnie Phelps was a big addition in the poral at defensive end. He was voted second team All Big 12 after finishing third in the conference in sacks. At defensive tackle they will rotate as many as six players during a game. Another portal pick-up was Craig Young from Ohio State. He has been consistent at linebacker and is one of the most athletic players on the team. The big surprise in the secondary is Cobee Bryant. He had SEC offers coming out of high school and has come up with several big plays. He earned first team All-Big 12 honors. Safety Kenny Logan is the leader of the secondary and led the league in tackles in 2021. The good news for KU is their safety didn’t lead the conference in tackles, which is a good thing.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of Kansas?