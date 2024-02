Batton, who hails from Atlanta, Texas, made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

Arkansas added to its 2025 class on Saturday as three-star athlete Markeylin Batton committed to the Hogs.

Arkansas extended an offer to Batton on July 29. He also has offers from Missouri, Michigan State, Oregon State and others.

Batton was recruited to Arkansas by running backs coach Jimmy Smith, but plays both running back and defensive back.

He also runs track. Batton reports on his X account that he runs a 4.54 40-yard dash and a 10.93 100 meter dash.

Batton’s commitment puts the Razorbacks at three in the class of 2025, as he joins four-star running back Jamarion Parker and three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson.