FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas will play only two SEC games at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in 2019, according to the schedule released by the SEC on Tuesday.

The Razorbacks will host Auburn (Oct. 19) and Mississippi State (Nov. 2), while playing Missouri (Nov. 30) in Little Rock and Texas A&M (Sept. 28) in Arlington, Texas, for their other two home conference games.

It will be Arkansas' fewest SEC games in Fayetteville in two decades. In 1999, two years before Razorback Stadium's expansion, the Razorbacks hosted Auburn and Tennessee in Fayetteville and South Carolina and Mississippi State in Little Rock.

Here are a few other tidbits on the 2019 schedule...

~For the third straight year, Arkansas will open the season against an FCS opponent. Portland State will reportedly be paid $550,000 to travel to Fayetteville for the Aug. 31 season opener. The Razorbacks beat Eastern Illinois 55-20 to start this season and Florida A&M 49-7 to start last season. Arkansas also opened its season against an FCS team in 1992, 2000, 2005 and 2008-2012.

~The other two non-conference games include a rematch with Colorado State (Sept. 14) and first-time matchups with San Jose State and Western Kentucky. The Rams and Spartans are members of the Mountain West Conference, while the Hilltoppers are in Conference USA - the same conference as North Texas.

~Arkansas' first SEC game is at Ole Miss. The Sept. 7 date will be the earliest the Razorbacks and Rebels have ever met, while the Week 2 slot is the earliest since they met in the second week of the 1990 season as non-conference foes. (Arkansas was still in the SWC.)

~The Razorbacks' rotating crossover game with the SEC East is a road trip to Kentucky on Oct. 12. It will be their first game against the Wildcats since 2012 (a 49-7 weather-shortened victory) and first trip to Lexington, Ky., since 2008 (a 21-20 loss). Kentucky and Arkansas each have a bye the week before the game.

~Auburn is the only other SEC opponent that has a bye the week before playing Arkansas.

~The Nov. 30 game will be the first of at least three between Arkansas and Missouri at War Memorial Stadium, according to a deal that goes through the 2024 season. It is currently slated for a Saturday, but the last several years it has been picked up by CBS and moved up to the Friday after Thanksgiving.

~The schedule features two open dates: Oct. 5 and Nov. 19.

2019 Football Schedule

Aug. 31 - Portland State

Sept. 7 - at Ole Miss*

Sept. 14 - Colorado State

Sept. 21 - San Jose State

Sept. 28 - vs. Texas A&M* (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 12 - at Kentucky*

Oct. 19 - Auburn*

Oct. 26 - at Alabama*

Nov. 2 - Mississippi State*

Nov. 9 - Western Kentucky

Nov. 23 - at LSU*

Nov. 30 - Missouri* (Little Rock)