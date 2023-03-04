Four-star guard David Castillo will be in Fayetteville again this weekend for the Razorbacks' regular season finale against the Kentucky Wildcats. The No. 22 player on Rivals in the 2024 class has been on an unofficial visit to Arkansas already back in September, as well as attending the Arkansas-Oklahoma game in Tulsa.

The Bartlesville, Okla. native holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Texas Tech, Gonzaga, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State, among others. He recently took an official visit to Kansas on February 19th.

Castillo will be in Fayetteville along with 2023 Razorback signee Baye Fall, five-star, No. 15 in the Rivals 2023 class. Arkansas currently has no commitments in the Class of 2024, but has its eyes on plenty of top targets, including Castillo.

The Razorbacks tip off against Kentucky at 1:00 PM CST on Saturday, March 4th.