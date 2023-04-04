The college basketball season is over, and with the UConn Huskies winning the national championship, the Arkansas Razorbacks have officially lost to the eventual national champion in two of the last three NCAA Tournaments (Baylor, 2021). While it's unfortunate that the Hogs ran into a buzzsaw in the Huskies, there were plenty of big wins this season. In a year that might always go down as a "what if" due to injuries, head coach Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks still managed to make a third-straight Sweet Sixteen. Let's take a look back at the five best wins for Arkansas in the 2022-23 season, plus a few honorable mentions:

1. Kansas (NCAAT) - Arkansas 72, Kansas 71

2. San Diego State (Maui Invitational) - Arkansas 78, SDSU 74 (OT)

Who would've predicted that Arkansas was playing the eventual national runner-up when this game went down? The Hogs were coming off a disappointing 90-87 loss to Creighton the previous day and they were going up against then-No. 17 San Diego State in their final game at the Maui Invitational on Nov. 23. Down by 13 at one point in the first half, the Razorbacks battled back with strong second half performances from Council, Trevon Brazile and Kamani Johnson, whose follow shot at the the end of the regulation sent the game to overtime. Brazile hit three second half 3-pointers and scored 16 total points in the period. Council added 13 points and four assists in the second half, which saw Arkansas outscore the Aztecs by nine. After entering the game for the first time with 14:25 to play in the second half, Johnson played 19 total minutes and his follow shot wasn't the only big play. He grabbed an offensive rebound and then laid in a basket to put Arkansas up 75-72 in overtime, then he secured a tough defensive rebound with 3.7 seconds to play, drew a foul and hit both of the ensuing free throws to seal the win.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IRSBMSUZUUyBXRUlHSFRTIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9o ZldUSUdxbzJFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGZXVElHcW8yRTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBSYXpvcmJhY2tzIE1lbuKAmXMgQmFza2V0YmFs bCDwn5CXIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja01CQi9zdGF0dXMvMTU5NTY0Nzk0MzM5NDAxNzI4 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

3. Kentucky (Feb. 7) - Arkansas 88, Kentucky 73

After a 1-5 start to SEC play, Arkansas reeled off five straight conference wins, including an absolutely dominant 15-point win over the Wildcats in Rupp Arena on Feb. 7. Arkansas' 62.7% shooting from the field tied a program record for field goal shooting percentage in an SEC game (2016 at Missouri). That number was benefitted from a whopping 72% shooting from the field in the second half. Arkansas also shot 44.4% from three and it was 20-of-24 from the free throw line. Five players scored in double-digits, including Anthony Black (19 points) and Ricky Council IV (20 points). The Razorbacks also performed very well defensively, holding the reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe to just seven points and seven rebounds. Makhel Mitchell played a big role in that, as he blocked five shots — two of which came in a single sequence against Tshiebwe — and he added 15 points, four rebounds and a team-best plus-minus of plus-20. Arkansas led for 32:35 of the game and forced 15 turnovers by Kentucky. The game marked Musselman's 200th win as a college head coach and it also marked the first time Arkansas won back-to-back games in Rupp Arena. Relive it: Social media reacts to Arkansas' 88-73 win at Kentucky WATCH: Musselman, Davis, Black react to 88-73 win at Kentucky Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 88-73 win at Kentucky Arkansas defeats Kentucky, 88-73

4. Illinois (NCAAT) - Arkansas 73, Illinois 63

Arkansas drew a tough matchup against a talented Illinois team in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but it didn't faze the Razorbacks, who led for 37:15 of the game. A strong first half led to a 10-point lead at halftime for an Arkansas team that established a physical presence early against the nation's No. 2 shot blocking team. Despite having a previous trend of blowing halftime leads in a few games throughout the season, the Hogs managed to keep the Fighting Illini from stealing the win. It wasn't easy, though, as Illinois opened the second half on a 7-2 run. While it seemed like another double-digit lead was in jeopardy of being blown, the Hogs held on and even stretched the advantage to 17 at one point. Another key to victory was being better than Illinois at its game — physicality in the paint. The Razorbacks out-rebounded the Illini 43-34 and outscored them in the paint by six. "Our rebounding was a big key," Musselman said. "Felt like Illinois was so long, so tall, maybe the most athletic team in the Big Ten. I thought we did a phenomenal job on the glass." The two veterans — Davis and Johnson — showed out in this one. Johnson started and had four offensive rebounds in 12 minutes compared to Illinois' three offensive rebounds as a team in the entire game. Davis scored 16 points, six rebounds, a team-high four steals and played all 20 minutes in the second half. Relive it: Social media reacts to Arkansas' 73-63 win over Illinois WATCH: Musselman, Council, Davis recap win over Illinois Takeaways, notes, stats from Arkansas' 73-63 win over Illinois Arkansas beats Illinois, advances in NCAA Tournament

5. Missouri (Jan. 4) - Arkansas 74, Missouri 68

This one could've been one of a few games, but the win over then-No. 20 Missouri on Jan. 4 was an impressive one. Arkansas overcame a 17-point deficit in the first half thanks to a strong second half performance from Council and a 13-point outing off the bench from freshman Joseph Pinion. Council was minus-18 and had just four points in the first half, earning him a spot on the bench until the 15:02 mark in the second half. After that point, he didn't sit again for the rest of the game. The transfer from Wichita State scored 21 points across that span, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 10-of-11 at the free throw line. Pinion played a season-high 27 minutes and tied his season-best with 13 points. When Arkansas' offense continued to be stagnant in the first half against Missouri's zone defense, Musselman went to Pinion to space out the floor. The Morrilton product led Arkansas with seven points at halftime, and his 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the first half gave the Hogs momentum going into the break. Arkansas also out-rebounded Missouri by 17 and four players had at least seven rebounds. Of Arkansas' first 16 points, 11 came off offensive rebounds against the Tigers. The Razorbacks extended an 8-game winning streak in Fayetteville in games that it trailed at halftime, which included four SEC games. That was Razorbacks' longest such winning streak since January 1945, according to HogStats.com. The game also made the Hogs' record 12-2 at that point, but they then lost four straight. Relive it: Arkansas beats Missouri 74-68 in top-20 showdown WATCH: Musselman, Council, Pinion recap 74-68 win over Missouri Takeaways, stats, notes from Arkansas' 74-68 win over Missouri

Honorable Mentions