The Arkansas football team is expected to host a transfer quarterback early next week to help replace the now-departed Jacolby Criswell, HawgBeat can confirm.

Coastal Carolina's Blake Boda will be in Fayetteville for a visit starting on Monday, April 29. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Daytona Beach, Florida, Boda was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino out of Cocoa High School and was even once committed to the Razorbacks' playcaller when he was at UNLV.

HawgBeat can confirm that Boda has been offered a scholarship position with the Razorbacks.

Boda saw action in three games this season and completed his only pass of the year for 14 yards against Texas State on Nov. 11.

Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2023, Boda chose the Chanticleers over offers from programs like Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State, UNLV and South Florida.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have eight scholarship spots open for possible additions.