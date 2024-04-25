Advertisement
Transfer QB expected to visit Arkansas next week

Coastal Carolina QB transfer Blake Boda will visit Arkansas.
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Blake Boda will visit Arkansas. (IG: blakeboda)
Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

The Arkansas football team is expected to host a transfer quarterback early next week to help replace the now-departed Jacolby Criswell, HawgBeat can confirm.

Coastal Carolina's Blake Boda will be in Fayetteville for a visit starting on Monday, April 29. A 6-foot-4, 200-pound redshirt freshman from Daytona Beach, Florida, Boda was recruited by Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino out of Cocoa High School and was even once committed to the Razorbacks' playcaller when he was at UNLV.

HawgBeat can confirm that Boda has been offered a scholarship position with the Razorbacks.

Boda saw action in three games this season and completed his only pass of the year for 14 yards against Texas State on Nov. 11.

Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals in the class of 2023, Boda chose the Chanticleers over offers from programs like Bethune-Cookman, Missouri State, UNLV and South Florida.

As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have eight scholarship spots open for possible additions. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action.

Coastal Carolina Bio:

2023 (Redshirt Freshman):

Saw action in three games on the season

Completed his only pass of the season for 14 yards against Texas State (Nov. 11)

High School:

Rated a three-star prospect at quarterback for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports

Ranked as a two-star recruit at quarterback for the Class of 2023 by Rivals

Was also a three-star prospect for the Class of 2023 by QB Hit List

Lettered in football his senior year at Cocoa High School and for head coach Ryan Schneider

Named the 2022 Florida High School Class 2S Florida Dairy Farmers Player of the Year

Tabbed the SBLive 2022 All-State Florida High School Player of the Year

Also named the 2022 James McGriff Offensive Player of the Year

Named the 2022 All-Space Coast Player of the Year

A consensus all-state selection following his senior season in 2022

Named to the 2022 All-Space Coast first team

Tabbed the MaxPreps Overall Player of the Game for 15 different games his senior season

Was a five-time MaxPreps Offensive Player of the Game Award winner his senior year

Was named to the 2022 FHSAA State Championships All-Tournament team

Helped to lead Cocoa High School to the 2022 FHSAA Class 2S state championship title and an 11-3 record his senior season

Recorded four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — including the game-winner in overtime in the Class 2S championship game

Broke program records with 4,028 passing yards and 49 touchdown passes during his senior season

His 4,028 passing yards led the state of Florida, as did his 54 total touchdowns

Was also tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns in his senior year

Completed 270-of-414 pass attempts on the season his senior year

Threw for 2,021 yards and 18 touchdowns at Seabreeze High School in Daytona Beach his junior season

Helped lead the Sandcrabs to a district title in Florida’s second-highest classification in 2021

Was named first-team all-area and third-team all-state in his junior season in Daytona Beach

Posted a passer rating of at least 120 on four separate occasions, including in the district-title-clinching home win over Bishop Moore

Also lettered in basketball and baseball

Was an all-tournament team selection for his Spikes 12U baseball travel team at the 2017 PGBA 12U Winter Classic and 12U Baker’s Sporting Goods Elite Tournament Series III

Chose Coastal Carolina over UNLV, South Florida, Missouri State, and Bethune-Cookman

