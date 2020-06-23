Included in the list below are all former Razorbacks who played at other schools during the 2019-20 season and those who left the program this offseason.

At Georgetown: Just nine days after entering the transfer portal, Harris announced he would finish his career at Georgetown and play in the Big East. He’ll help fill a large void in Patrick Ewing’s fourth season as head coach, as the Hoyas lost a pair of 100-plus assist players to graduation and Mac McClung decided to transfer.

At Arkansas: Arriving in Fayetteville as a transfer from New Mexico, Harris was required to sit out a season before becoming eligible in 2018-19. He drew comparisons to former Arkansas standout Kareem Reid from Anderson and averaged 5.6 assists that year, which ranks eighth on the UA’s single-season list. With Musselman in charge, Harris shifted to the bench and saw his minutes decrease. Even with a dip in play last season, his career 4.0 assists per game and 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio rank sixth and fourth, respectively, in UA history.

At Houston: Less than a week after entering the portal, Chaney announced he was transferring to Houston to play in the American Athletic Conference. The Cougars are coming off a 23-8 season in which they captured a share of the regular-season conference title.

At Arkansas: Coming out of Findlay Prep in the Class of 2018, Chaney was a member of the Rivals150 and he averaged 16.3 minutes as a true freshman, when he contributed 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. Eric Musselman replacing Mike Anderson as the head coach was a big moment during his career. Although he showed some flashes, like his 17-point, 11-rebound effort against Missouri, Chaney was wildly inconsistent. Over the Razorbacks’ final eight games, he scored a total of only 10 points, failing to crack double digit minutes six times.

Ibrahim Ali - Tulane

At Arkansas: Despite a 6-foot-10, 244-pound frame, Ali averaged just 4.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks as a senior at Maumelle. The Nigeria native originally signed with Baylor, but was released from his NLI and became a late addition to Arkansas’ 2018 class. Ali never appeared in a game while redshirting for the Razorbacks last season.

At Tulane: One of several transfers for the Green Wave, Ali received a waiver for immediate eligibility last season. He played two minutes in the season opener, but went down with a foot injury that caused him to miss several weeks. His return was short-lived, though, as he appeared in only three games before suffering a knee injury in practice that kept him out the rest of the season. Ali finished the year with four points, one rebound and two blocks in just under 10 minutes.

Keyshawn Embery-Simpson - Tulsa

At Arkansas: One of the Razorbacks’ top freshmen last year, Embery-Simpson was a four-star prospect and the No. 117 overall player in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals. He was a key contributor off the bench, averaging 4.1 points in 14.6 minutes. The high point of his time in Fayetteville came when he scored 16 points in a road upset of LSU and made the go-ahead three-pointer with 14.8 seconds left to beat Vanderbilt in back-to-back games.

At Tulsa: Just two days after Mike Anderson was fired, Embery-Simpson entered the NCAA transfer portal and he ultimately moved back home to play at Tulsa. However, unlike Ali, his waiver for immediate eligibility was denied, so he redshirted last season. During his first season with the Golden Hurricane, Embery-Simpson will get to play his former team because Arkansas travels to Tulsa for the return game of a home-and-home series.

R.J. Glasper - Arkansas Tech/Oral Roberts

At Arkansas: Known as a prolific scorer at Forrest City, Glasper turned down scholarships to smaller schools to walk-on at Arkansas. Unfortunately, he had to have shoulder surgery that forced him to redshirt in 2016-17 and he never suited up for the Razorbacks.

At Arkansas Tech: Instead, Glasper opted to move down a level by transferring to Arkansas Tech, a Division II program in Russellville. With a listed height of 6 feet, two inches taller than he was listed at Arkansas, he has become one of the top scorers in the GAC. Although it was his worst average in three seasons with the Wonder Boys, Glasper’s 17.6 points per game ranked seventh in the conference. He also finished third in the league with 6.0 assists per game. For his career, Glasper is a member of the 1,500-point club and is the sixth player in Arkansas Tech history to eclipse 400 assists. He ranks seventh in school history with 192 career three-pointers, as well.

At Oral Roberts: Glasper will get another crack at DI ball, as he is using his final season of eligibility to be a graduate transfer at Oral Roberts. Not only will he be moving up a level, but he'll also get a chance to play his former team, as the Golden Eagles open the season against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 10.

Darious Hall - DePaul

At Arkansas: Hall was a significant contributor as a freshman in 2017-18, starting five games and playing 14.8 minutes per game. His numbers weren’t great, averaging just 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds, but he was a good defensive player and likely would have been a starter the following year had he stuck around.

At DePaul: In a surprising move, Hall decided to transfer and landed at DePaul, where he had to sit out last season because of NCAA transfer rules. Eligible for the first time, he was the Blue Devils’ sixth man for most of the year, but did start the final three games of the regular season - including an upset win over Marquette. Hall averaged 4.5 points - including a trio of 11-point efforts - and 4.3 rebounds in 18.3 minutes. As a team, DePaul started the season 12-1, but went just 3-15 in Big East play.

Brachen Hazen - Ball State

At Arkansas: Originally a signee at Central Florida, Hazen got out of his NLI because of a coaching change. He ended up being a late addition to Arkansas’ 2016 class, but he played sparingly for the Razorbacks. In his lone season, Hazen appeared in 14 games and had just three points and 12 rebounds in 42 total minutes.

At Ball State: Follow his NCAA-mandated redshirt year, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 5.7 points on 57.6 percent shooting and 4.1 rebounds in a sophomore season marred by a back injury that sidelined him for 15 games. Now healthy, Hazen was a key contributor off the bench for the Cardinals, even starting a couple of games. Highlighted by a 7-point, 9-rebound performance in a big win over Northern Illinois, he averaged 4.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.4 minutes.

Justice Hill - Salt Lake C.C./Murray State

At Arkansas: A two-sport standout at Little Rock Christian, Hill was actually named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas for football after leading the Warriors to a state championship. However, in an unusual move, he decided to skip his senior season of basketball and join the Razorbacks a semester early to practice with his future teammates. There were talks that he might play both sports at Arkansas, but not only did Hill - the Razorbacks’ lone 2019 signee - never suit up for the football team, he also never appeared in a basketball game. During the summer, a couple of months after Arkansas made a coaching change, Hill opted to go the JUCO route.

At Salt Lake C.C.: Hill went west to find his new home, ending up in Utah. The 5-foot-11 point guard started all but one game last season, helping the Bruins to a 29-4 overall record and the first perfect 10-0 conference record in school history. That earned them a No. 4 seed in the national tournament, which was canceled. Hill was named a first-team NJCAA All-American after leading the team in scoring (13.9 ppg) and assists (4.3 apg).

Gabe Osabuohien - West Virginia

At Arkansas: Osabuohien had an interesting two-year career with the Razorbacks. A late addition to Arkansas’ 2017 class out of Southwest Christian in Little Rock, he played sparingly as a freshman, averaging 6.8 minutes in 20 games. As a sophomore, Osabuohien saw his playing time increase, as he started eight games and averaged 15.1 minutes. He was not much of a scorer, as evidenced by his 3.1 points per game that season, but he rebounded (3.2 rpg) and did things that didn’t necessarily show up in the box score - like play solid defense, draw charges, get deflections, etc. What drove fans crazy, though, is that he tried to be a scorer at times and that wasn’t a strong point of his game. Osabuohien shot just 32.8 percent from the floor - including a career 17.7 percent from beyond the arc - and just 47.1 percent from the free throw line.

At West Virginia: Following the coaching change, Osabuohien was dismissed from the team in August for an unspecified violation of team rules. He landed at West Virginia a few days later and was granted immediate eligibility. Although he started only one game, Osabuohien endeared himself to Mountaineers fans because of the way he plays, as it fits the style of Bob Huggins - which is similar to what he ran with Anderson at Arkansas. A key difference to his time with the Razorbacks, though, was it seemed like he accepted his role as a non-shooter. Despite playing more minutes, he took only four three-pointers in 28 games at West Virginia after averaging nearly one attempt per game in his last season at Arkansas. Osabuohien contributed 3.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 18.4 minutes this season.

Jordan Phillips - Texas-Arlington

At Arkansas: Coming out of Grace Prep in Arlington, Texas, Phillips was a Rivals150 prospect. The 6-foot-7 forward figured to be a key player for the Razorbacks as a freshman last season, but offseason meniscus surgery kept him off the court to begin the year. When he was finally healthy enough to play, he averaged only 5.4 minutes in seven appearances before deciding to transfer midseason.

At UT-Arlington: Phillips transferred back home, landing at Texas-Arlington. Originally set to resume playing halfway through last season, he received a waiver from the NCAA for immediate eligibility at the beginning of the year. In and out of the starting lineup during non-conference play, Phillips started a good chunk of the Mavericks’ Sun Belt games. His best game was an 18-point effort at UALR in January, but he averaged just 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. Arkansas fans will get another look at Phillips next season, as UT-Arlington will visit Bud Walton Arena for a non-conference matchup.