In this week's edition of the HawgBeat Trending Stocks, we talk about what went right, what went wrong, which groups surprised and who underperformed in the Razorbacks' 55-20 win over Eastern Illinois:

Compared to the Eastern Illinois kicker, Limpert had a fantastic game. While the Panthers' kicker missed two field goals and an extra point, Limpert made two field goals from 23 and 35 yards out, plus he went 4-4 on extra points. That's a great start from the new scholarship player.

The Hogs' six forced fumbles are the most since 1998, and before that the record books are iffy. The defense took care of business early and they were able to rotate in a lot of depth in the secondary. It would be good to see the defensive line get after the quarterback a bit more, they recorded just three QB hits but got two sacks. The Panthers also had 3.1 yards per carry but the Hogs didn't allow many big run plays so overall, the defense is definitely trending up.

A good first few plays for Eastern Illinois probably had Arkansas fans sweating but after starting the game with a fumble recovery, those worries quickly faded away. The defense were ball hawks all game long. With intention behind every hit, the Razorbacks recovered five fumbles and scored on a forced fumble recovery in the end zone. Senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw had ten tackles and two tackles for loss in just the first quarter, before exiting the game with a lower leg injury.

After not making the two-deep depth chart for the Razorbacks' home opener, Jordan Jones came out and put up a performance that will have the coaches rethinking the chart for week two. Jones led the team in receiving yards with 127 and had tied for the most catches and most targets with La'Michael Pettway. The two targets he had that he did not catch were off the mark by Storey. He finished with a touchdown and he deserves the credit for the catch that really got the air game going on Saturday. Jones's 57-yard touchdown reception and 46-yard reception were the first and third longest plays of the game. Pettway is also trending up but as a starter, a good game from him was more expected than Jones's dark-horse performance.

Run Game and the Offensive Line

After two quarters of football on Saturday it was clear the Razorbacks weren't going to get it done on the ground against Eastern Illinois. The Hogs tried to run the ball four times to convert third downs and only converted one. Running backs coach Jeff Traylor tried out all five running backs and ran the ball with them 29 times which accounts for about 44 percent of their total plays. Despite plenty of attempts, they only picked up 80 yards on the ground (including the QBs rushes) and averaged just 2.2 yards per carry. Leading in average yards were Maleek Williams and T.J. Hammonds however it was Whaley and Boyd with the most carries, 10 and six respectively.

The biggest issue was the backs getting swallowed up by defensive linemen due to the Hogs offensive line failing to open up holes. Not only that but even with a tight end blocking, they couldn't make up for Eastern Illinois dropping in a safety so it led to the team making a whole offensive adjustment and sticking to the passing game for meaningful yardage. It's a worrisome takeaway against an FCS defensive line but not every team is going to sacrifice the extra man in the back field to clog the run game so hopefully, they can re-strategize for Colorado State next week. Everybody already knew depth was going to be an issue but it's up to the staff to readjust--and they did this game.

Tight Ends

Not a bad night for the Razorback tight ends but they certainly didn't shine, which is why they're currently trending down. Austin Cantrell had two nice catches, one for a 36-yard touchdown from Cole Kelley to finish the game. Cantrell was also heavily involved in blocking all game. Jeremy Patton was targeted three times and finished with one catch for two yards. Hopefully the Hogs can get the tight end usage up in the receiving game when CJ O'Grady comes back from suspension.

Cole Kelley

Though he's definitely not out of the race for starting next week against Colorado State, or any game for that matter, after Storey's storybook performance in game one, Kelley's stock is down.

He was taken out of the game after the first quarter, starting the first three drives and going 6-8. Despite making several good passes in a row, Kelley couldn't convert a third down on the first drive, didn't make his reads fast enough on the second drive and had to try to rush for nine yards on third down leading to a punt and then, after a holding call put the Hogs in a 3rd and 21 situation, Kelley checked it down to TJ Hammonds who could only pick up three, leading to another punt. Kelley finished 9-12, 75 percent, with 92 yards and a touchdown.

Penalties

The Razorbacks only gave up four penalties but three were superfluous and mental mistakes that should be eliminated if possible next game. Surprisingly, Froholdt had an unsportsmanlike call that could've negated a big catch by Chase Harrell late in the game, luckily it was offset by an Eastern Illinois flag. Britto Tutt was called, late, for pass interference that had the Panthers knocking at the red zone late in the game. And then a call that absolutely shouldn't have happened, the Hogs had two No. 1s on the field for a punt return that gave Eastern Illinois yardage for a first down.

Punting

While punting was not a crucial element for the Hogs in their blowout of Eastern Illinois, it will be a factor in games to come, especially when the Arkansas defense needs advantageous field position. While Blake Johnson had two punts land inside the 20, he also had a 20-yarder that went out of bounds and gave EIU the ball at their own 37.

Walk-on Reid Bauer had a really bad punt in the fourth quarter that set the Panthers up for their third touchdown of the game, the punt went just 25 yards and out of bounds, setting Eastern Illinois up at the Arkansas 37. If you average all five punts in the game, it comes out to 29.4 yards per punt.



