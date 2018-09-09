In this week's edition of the HawgBeat Trending Stocks, we talk about what went right, what went wrong, which groups surprised and who underperformed in the Razorbacks' 34-27 loss at Colorado State. After a huge regression in the passing game, there aren't a whole lot of positives:

The Colorado State Rams stuck to their game plan offensively from games one and two but the Hogs held them to less than half the yards on the ground. In two games, the Rams averaged 109 yards per game on the ground while the Razorbacks defense limited them to 40 total yards. However, the majority of their yardage was picked up at the most critical time, in the fourth quarter. The defense held the Rams run game to just 1.7 yards per carry, longest run of 14 yards.

Perhaps one of the only good pieces of news to come out of the loss to Colorado State was that the Arkansas running backs are in fact still good at football. The Razorbacks ran for more yards in the first quarter than they did all game long against Eastern Illinois and finished with 359 yards (if you count T.J. Hammonds' TD). Devwah Whaley, Chase Hayden and Rakeem Boyd each ran for more than 5.5 yards per carry. I still want to see the Hogs running backs get more involved in the passing game, a feature of Morris's offense that typically works.

Ty Storey and Cole Kelley

It's clear Arkansas still doesn't have the guy they're looking for to run the offense. After being decently on the money to finish game one, Ty Storey came out throwing way off, starting with the first drive of the game that ended in an easy pick by the Rams. Storey was pulled after the first half that he finished 5 of 13 with two picks and 36 yards. Storey's best play was a 17 yard run. It was clear Storey needed to be pulled after his second interception, an erratic throw to the middle of the field while being taken to the ground.

Cole Kelley came out on the field to start the second half and led three decent drives in the middle of the third quarter but was absolutely stalled in the fourth quarter passing and on the ground. Kelley threw a TD for 25 yards and another toss to Hammonds for 64 but his four other completed passes went for a total net of 13 yards. Kelley was sacked for a 12 yard loss and lost six yards on three run attempts.

Receivers

Despite receiving a limited number of targets in a run-heavy game, the wideouts for the Hogs did not help the team's efforts in this one. Now we've already covered the quarterbacks' deficiencies so...two incomplete 3rd down passes to Jared Cornelius, a very catchable ball to Chase Harrell on 3rd and 12 in the 3rd quarter led to a missed 48-yarder by Limpert, La'Michael Pettway coming up a yard short on 3rd down and 7 late in the third quarter, it all just added up to one bad night in the air for the Hogs. If you discount the "pass" to TJ Hammonds that led to a 64 yard touchdown, Arkansas finished with 74 receiving yards on the night.

3rd Down Conversion

Third downs were a huge issue for the Razorbacks on Saturday night. The Hogs only converted 5 of 15, none of which were for more than four yards, all of which were run plays. One third down play resulted in an interception despite the 3rd-and-short situation that would've normally called for a run. Arkansas's first missed 3rd down conversion was an incomplete pass to Cornelius on 3rd and 3. The Hogs were also incomplete on four 3rd and long pass plays but to four different receivers, Harrell, Pettway, Hammonds and Cornelius. So a combo of play calling and poor execution caused the Hogs to struggle to move the ball down the field all game long.

Red Zone Efficiency

The Razorbacks had the chance to start the game up 21-3 but couldn't convert two critical red zone third downs. Craddock had 3rd and 5, put Hammonds in the game who only picked up a yard. Then a drive later, the offense had 3rd and 12 and Storey couldn't complete to Cornelius who went 0-3 on the night. Both instances displayed a lack of play-calling creativity.

Pass Defense

The Colorado State offense got very hot in the 4th quarter with 25 plays, more than a third of their total plays in the game. The defense allowed 150 4th quarter yards in the air and K.J. Carta-Samuels finished the game completing 64 percent compared to the Hogs' 50 percent on the night. Carta-Samuels completed 22 of 27 passes in the second half for an average of 9.9 yards per catch. The best Rams receiver Preston Williams had 12 catches and two touchdowns.

Connor Limpert

One of the Hogs' newest scholarship athletes, Limpert struggled from distance on Saturday night. Limpert missed the first field goal of the game from 49 yards out before it was called back with an offsides call for CSU and exchanged for seven points from Devwah Whaley. Limpert was good from 28 and 31 missed a real one from 48 yards wide right in the third quarter that would've put the Hogs up by three scores. Limpert went 3-3 on extra points.

Explosive Plays

One of the team's goals this week was to increase the number of "explosive" plays (plays of 15 yards or more) to 15. The Hogs finished with six. They had no explosive plays in the first quarter but did have three 10+ yard runs by Whaley. They had three plays for 15+ in the second quarter including a 36 yard break away by Boyd. They had three more explosive plays in the third quarter, two for scores, the 25-yard TD catch by Pettway and the 64-yard TD run by Hammonds. The Hogs had zero explosive plays in their two fourth quarter drives, longest play was a 10 yard run by Whaley. All in all, that is certainly not completing explosive plays consistently.