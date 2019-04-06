FAYETTEVILLE — Playing in front of a crowd at Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time, Trey Knox didn’t disappoint. Arkansas’ offense was stuck in neutral during its annual Red-White spring game until the early enrollee and four-star wide receiver jumpstarted it just before the end of the first half Saturday afternoon. He caught a short drag route despite having cornerback Jarques McClellion in tight coverage and - with a juke of safety Kamren Curl - took it 45 yards to the house for the game’s first touchdown.

Trey Knox, ladies & gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/VDHwGzw1PB — Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) April 6, 2019

“It was defended very well, great catch, and to see him with the ball in his hands, he’s definitely a difference maker,” head coach Chad Morris said. “But again, we’ve seen that. That’s been consistent all spring. Knox also made a 7-yard reception on the first play of the scrimmage and caught another 5-yard pass early in the second quarter, giving him a team-high 57 receiving yards on three catches. He was also targeted a team-high six times. Although it was just his 14th practice with the Razorbacks since arriving on campus this semester from Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman, he has already made an impression on his teammates. Even defensive players - like McTelvin Agim and Grant Morgan - have taken notice. “I feel he’s going to be great for the present and the future,” Agim said. “I think he’s a 3-year type of guy. I feel like three (years) and then he’s going to be out (to the NFL). All I can say is Razorback fans, enjoy him while he’s here.” Morgan said he was particularly encouraged by how Knox did with the first-team offense since sophomore Mike Woods went down with a wrist injury that required surgery and ended his spring. “He’s got to keep his head down, but I think he’s got that mindset,” Morgan said. “He’s a good character kid. He’s got a really good head on his shoulders and I think he’s going to keep grinding.” The coaches have praised Knox throughout the spring, but also acknowledged that he might have a drop-off in his production because he should still be in high school. That never happened, though. “That’s what’s probably been impressive about Trey,” Morris said. “A lot of times freshmen get in there and they hit a wall and Trey has really worked hard to get through that.” Knox was one of 12 early enrollees for the Razorbacks. That total includes graduate transfer quarterback Ben Hicks, junior college offensive linemen Myron Cunningham and Chibueze Nwanna, and eight high schoolers. Their arrival in January allowed them all to go through spring practice and Morris is confident that they’ll benefit from it down the road. “I believe these young men that have stepped on campus here…it depends on what kind of summer they have, but we’re anticipating them being ready to go for the fall,” Morris said. “I think if you ask these guys right now, they would definitely say that they are excited that they got here early.” Here is a look at how the other seven high school early enrollees performed during the spring game…

DB Greg Brooks Jr. Another player Morris praised for his consistency during the spring, Brooks actually got the start at nickel back with D’Vone McClure out with an injury. He and Knox were the only true freshmen starters in the Red-White game. Brooks finished with a pair of solo tackles

DB Devin Bush The biggest play by a freshman defender was made by Bush, as he jumped in front of a John Stephen Jones pass intended for Grayson Gunter. He started sprinting down the sideline before the play was blown dead, but was still credited with the 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

HE GONE.



Here's a look back at @Dev_Bush1's (would've been) PICK SIX from the first half. pic.twitter.com/J2yDjaQM5Z — Arkansas Razorbacks Football (@RazorbackFB) April 6, 2019

“He broke on the ball real well,” Morgan said. “Devin broke on the ball, read the QB's eyes and he's just making plays. That is what he got here to do.”

Bush - who was a second-team cornerback - also broke up another pass and notched three tackles, including three solo. It was the pick six, though, that brought back Agim’s memories of his first spring practice as an early enrollee. “It was just good to see him out there making plays and flying around making tackles and things like that,” Agim said. “When he came to the sideline, you could see the excitement on his face. It kinda gave me my years back because I remember how it was like my first year.”

DE Eric Gregory Although quarterbacks couldn’t be touched, Gregory had no problems getting into the backfield during the Red-White game. He came up with a pair of first-down sacks that put the offense behind the chains. The first came when Gregory got to Jones for a loss of three yards late in the second quarter, starting the drive that eventually ended in Bush’s pick-six. The second was near the end of the scrimmage, as he got Daulton Hyatt for an 11-yard loss. It was the opening play of a three-and-out drive that gave the defense another two points. “Eric Gregory made a huge sack right here toward the end against Dalton Wagner,” Morris said. “That was good to see from Eric’s standpoint.” WR Shamar Nash Unlike his counterpart, most of Nash’s action came on the second- and third-team units. He was thrown only one pass, but he made it count. Nash ran a go route and got behind his defender for a wide open deep ball. He hauled in the 48-yard pass from Hyatt late in the scrimmage to set up the final touchdown.

DE Mataio Soli

Playing opposite of Gregory, Soli was also highly productive. He finished with three tackles and two of them were behind the line of scrimmage: an 8-yard sack of Hyatt and a 4-yard tackle for loss against walk-on running back Jemarcus Arnold. Both of those plays led to three-and-outs by the offense, giving the defense a total of four points. The only other tackle came after just a one-yard gain. “Mataio Soli is a guy that is much like Trey,” Morris said. “He’s come in and gained 22 pounds since he’s been here and has made the best of the amount of reps that he’s gotten this spring.” Agim was also impressed with the play of Soli and Gregory. “I thought they were very productive in the game,” Agim said. “We all have things we need to work on, but they are learning and they are making steps forward to become great players.” DE Zach Williams Rotating with the other two freshman defensive ends on the second unit, Williams made a pair of assisted tackles in the first quarter. Both of them came on the long field goal drive by the offense. OL Drew Vest & Austin Nix Both of these linemen are walk-ons, but still got plenty of reps during the spring game. The split time at left guard with the second-team offense, with Nix also getting work as the third-team center.