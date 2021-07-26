Trio of Hogs make Butkus, Jim Thorpe watch lists
Jalen Catalon and Grant Morgan picked up another preseason honor Monday morning, while Bumper Pool earned his first.
Having already been named to the Bednarik Award watch list and selected to the preseason All-SEC teams, Catalon and Morgan have now landed on watch lists for awards specific to their positions.
A second-team All-American last year, Morgan was tabbed to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in college football. He was a semifinalist for the award last year, when he finished third nationally in tackles.
Pool, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, also made the 51-player Butkus Award watch list. He notched 101 tackles last year, which tied for ninth nationally.
The other watch list announced Monday was for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the top defensive back in college football. Not surprisingly, Catalon was one of 40 players included.
The SEC had 17 players on the Butkus Award watch list and seven on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list.
Watch List Schedule
July 19 - Bednarik Award (top defensive player) - Jalen Catalon, Grant Morgan
July 19 - Maxwell Award (top overall player) - Treylon Burks
July 20 - Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) - none
July 21 - Doak Walker Award (top running back) - Trelon Smith
July 22 - Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver) - Treylon Burks
July 23 - John Mackey Award (top tight end) - Hudson Henry
July 23 - Rimington Trophy (top center) - Ricky Stromberg
July 26 - Butkus Award (top linebacker) - Grant Morgan, Bumper Pool
July 26 - Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back) - Jalen Catalon
July 27 - Bronko Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player)
July 27 - Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)
July 28 - Lou Groza Award (top kicker)
July 28 - Ray Guy Award (top punter)
July 29 - Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
July 29 - Wuerffel Trophy (community service/academics)
July 30 - Walter Camp Award (top overall player)