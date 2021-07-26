Trio of Hogs make Butkus, Jim Thorpe watch lists

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Jalen Catalon and Grant Morgan picked up another preseason honor Monday morning, while Bumper Pool earned his first.

Having already been named to the Bednarik Award watch list and selected to the preseason All-SEC teams, Catalon and Morgan have now landed on watch lists for awards specific to their positions.

A second-team All-American last year, Morgan was tabbed to the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the top linebacker in college football. He was a semifinalist for the award last year, when he finished third nationally in tackles.

Pool, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, also made the 51-player Butkus Award watch list. He notched 101 tackles last year, which tied for ninth nationally.

The other watch list announced Monday was for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented to the top defensive back in college football. Not surprisingly, Catalon was one of 40 players included.

The SEC had 17 players on the Butkus Award watch list and seven on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list.