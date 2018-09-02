FAYETTEVILLE – Six true freshmen made their debut in Arkansas’ 55-20 win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

None had as big of an impact as linebacker Bumper Pool, who tied for the third most tackles in the game with six. He also had a pass breakup that nearly led to an interception, almost scored on a 60-yard fumble return and blocked an extra point.

Head coach Chad Morris praised the four-star recruit for his effort and aggressiveness.

“I thought Bumper Pool played exceptionally well,” Morris said. “For a true freshman to be put on that main stage as he was tonight, he’s really come on over about the last three weeks of camp, so we’ll continue to see him and keep progressing.”

Pool’s development could be sped up if starting weak-side linebacker Dre Greenlaw misses any time with an injury suffered late in the first quarter.

Although Morris said in his postgame press conference that he didn’t have any updates on the senior, 5NEWS reported that Greenlaw’s mother said his x-ray was “clean” and he likely has a high ankle sprain.

The Razorbacks return to action at Colorado State next week and Pool would be a strong candidate to start if Greenlaw has to miss the game.

“We always speak of next man up, so we’re going to get into tomorrow, watch the film,” fellow starting linebacker De’Jon Harris said. “We’re going to try to get the guys like Dee Walker and Bumper that are behind Dre, get them ready on the early preparation for Colorado State.”

Here is a list of the other true freshmen that appeared in the game:

Reid Bauer: The only non-scholarship true freshman to play, Bauer shanked his lone punt from the 12-yard line. It traveled just 25 yards and gave the Panthers good field position that led to their final touchdown of the day.

Joe Foucha: Outside of Pool, Foucha probably got the most playing time of the true freshman. He notched two tackles – one of which was solo – while playing safety. The solo tackle came on third down and he knocked the player out of bounds shy of the line to gain.

Noah Gatlin: Late in the game, Gatlin checked in at left tackle. He got beat on the lone sack the Razorbacks gave up.

Myles Mason: Mason teamed up with Harris to make a tackle early in the third quarter. It was his only tackle.

Isaiah Nichols: Nichols stopped an EIU run after a four-yard gain to set up a third-and-six play, which eventually led to a punt. It was his only tackle.