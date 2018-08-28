FAYETTEVILLE – As they prepare for Saturday’s season opener against Eastern Illinois, several Razorbacks met with the media Tuesday evening after practice.

Here are a few tidbits from those interviews…

~The biggest news so far this week was the announcement that Cole Kelley will be the starting quarterback against the Panthers. Head coach Chad Morris made sure to emphasize that he may not be the “finisher” and Kelley acknowledged that fact Tuesday. “It means a lot to me, but it’s really just the beginning,” Kelley said of being named the starter. “I mean, that was fall camp. We haven’t even started the season. We’ve just started practicing for the first game, so this is really just the beginning.”

~Cornerback Ryan Pulley is nearing the one-year anniversary of his season-ending injury suffered in last year’s season opener against Florida A&M. His excitement to get back on the field was evident. “I’ve been out 365 days, man,” Pulley said. “It’s time to get to work. … I’m just ready to go, ready to play.”