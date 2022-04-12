Tuesdays with Gorney: Breaking down the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas

The Rivals Camp Series in the Dallas area took place over the weekend and a bunch of top regional prospects were in attendance along with National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney. Here are some of his thoughts in this week’s Tuesdays with Gorney:

THOUGHTS ON QUARTERBACKS

Jake Strong

*****

WIDE RECEIVERS LOOKED GOOD

Hawkins Polley

Texas and Oklahoma could be battling it out for Jaquaize Pettaway and that could make for an interesting time because the Houston (Texas) Langham Creek prospect is really talented and can really make a lot of plays. He showed off good hands, the ability to catch short, intermediate and deep balls and keep corners guessing all day. This could come down to another rivalry recruiting battle between the Longhorns and Sooners. Mikal Harrison-Pilot had a solid day but the four-star from Temple, Texas, didn’t completely dominate and it wasn’t his fault. He got behind numerous cornerbacks all day and was open but the ball got caught up in the wind so the highlights weren’t there. Is he a receiver? Is he a defensive back? How about both. Baylor tight end commit Hawkins Polley had an impressive performance. If there are 31 tight ends in the class better than him I’d be very surprised. He runs good routes and has a big catch radius so he should be used a lot in the Bears’ offense. Another tight end who stood out was Frisco (Texas) Wakeland’s Tripp Riordan along with Rockwall, Texas, four-star WR Noble Johnson.

*****

LINEMEN PUT ON A SHOW

Connor Stroh