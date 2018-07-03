Ticker
Tulsa preview: Defense

Tulsa Athletics
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Tulsa week at HawgBeat continues with a look at the Golden Hurricane’s defense…2017 record: 2-10 (1-7 AAC)Head coach: Philip MontgomeryDefensive coordinator: Bill YoungMontgomery has been an offens...

