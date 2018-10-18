Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-18 14:52:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Tulsa's defense excellent in coverage

Lqcjrfio7d2wjf1ghwpo
Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat.com
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

2017 record: 2-10 (1-7 AAC)2018 record: 1-5 (0-3 AAC)Head coach: Philip MontgomeryDefensive coordinator: Bill YoungMontgomery has been an offensive coach throughout his career, which dates back to ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}