Tulsa's defense excellent in coverage
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
2017 record: 2-10 (1-7 AAC)2018 record: 1-5 (0-3 AAC)Head coach: Philip MontgomeryDefensive coordinator: Bill YoungMontgomery has been an offensive coach throughout his career, which dates back to ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news