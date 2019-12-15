From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — Nothing gets Mason Jones fired up like trash talk.

Unfortunately for Tulsa, it learned that the hard way. The Golden Hurricane did plenty of talking before the game and then watched as the junior guard dropped 41 points on them in Arkansas' dominant 98-79 win Saturday afternoon.

“It was just a different type of vibe today in the game,” Jones said. “They called us out, they came to our locker room talking trash…it was just a different type of energy from the jump.

“They said they came here to be a road killer and I respect that and all, but you have to show us a little respect. We felt like we wasn't getting respected.”

Less than a minute after tipoff, Tulsa probably had an idea it was in for a long day, as Jones knocked down a three-pointer to open the game’s scoring.

However, the Golden Hurricane probably figured they’d have to worry about the Razorbacks’ other sharp-shooter because Isaiah Joe followed Jones’ bucket by draining three of his own in a two-minute span. It was part of an 18-1 run that opened up the game and led to a relatively easy win for Arkansas.

“It was good to see that my energy led the way and started us off early and let them know that I’m here and I’m ready to set the tone,” Jones said. “I know when I set the tone good that the team is going to follow and vice-versa.”

Although he got that first shot to fall, Jones did most of his damage inside the arc in the first half. He drove to the basket several times and made all five of his two-point shots while also getting to the free throw line, where he made all four of his attempts.

“To be honest, it’s just a feeling of the game,” Jones said. “They were coming up at first, so I wanted to slash and get them off me, let them know to respect my three.”

With just five seconds left in the half, the Razorbacks dialed up a drop play on which Jalen Harris quickly dribbled the ball up the court and passed it back to Jones, who was trailing him.

Jones then pulled up several feet behind the top of the key and got off a shot at the buzzer despite a pair of Tulsa defenders in his face and one even making contact. Head coach Eric Musselman said he thought he was fouled - Jones agreed - but alas, the ball bounced high off the rim and through the hoop to give Arkansas a 16-point halftime lead.