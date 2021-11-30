Turnover struggles draw ire of Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE -- Eric Musselman was not happy with the way his team took care of the basketball Sunday afternoon.

Even though No. 10 Arkansas beat Penn by double digits, he voiced his displeasure about the team’s 15 turnovers, which matched a season high.

“Turnovers are a huge problem, a huge issue,” Musselman said after the 76-60 win. “Not happy at all. Penn is not a team that turns people over.”

The Quakers were forcing just 11.5 turnovers per game this season, and the Razorbacks were giving the ball away 10.4 times per contest before Sunday. Musselman’s disappointment was clear, and he even said he wished the team could run a practice session after the game.

“Way too careless with the ball,” Musselman said on the postgame radio broadcast. “Way too many home run passes. The object of the game is to come each and every night as an individual player, then improve collectively as a team.”

Last season, Arkansas averaged 12.9 turnovers and had a 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. It is slightly ahead of those numbers so far this year, turning it over 11.2 times per game with a 1.4 assist-to-turnover ratio.

The giveaway issues seem to be inconsistent, though. The Razorbacks opened the season with 15 turnovers versus Mercer, but then combined for 14 over the next two outings. They averaged 11.5 turnovers at the Hall of Fame Classic last week. Musselman pointed out the inconsistency in ball protection Monday.