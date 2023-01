Saturday's matchup between No. 15 Arkansas and Vanderbilt was not an average SEC matchup. Arkansas dropped the matchup 97-84 to the Commodores, but the first half provided plenty of action.

The first 20 minutes of game time took over an hour of real time and two flagrant fouls, an ejection and even a stoppage of play for a person fainting on the baseline.

At one point, Arkansas shot seven free throws in one sequence because of technicals on Vanderbilt, including head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was displeased with the officials' decision to eject Ezra Manjon.