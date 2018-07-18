The Arkansas Razorbacks have just had two running backs named to the Doak Walker Award watch list for the 2018 season, Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden. It is Whaley's second nomination for the award as he was also nominated after his breakout true freshman season, and it is Hayden's first nomination after finishing third in rushing yards for the Razorbacks last season.

Whaley, from Beaumont, Texas, is due to have a big year after starting 11 of 12 games as a sophomore in what was a lack-luster season all around for the Razorbacks. Hayden, a Memphis native, could not see his full potential realized last season, leading the team in rushing through seven games before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.

Whaley finished his freshman year with 110 carries for 602 yards and three scores on the ground and followed up in 2017 with 559 yards and seven touchdowns. As a freshman, Whaley became just the fourth Razorback in school history to record two 100-yard rushing games in his first year. In seven games, Hayden racked up four scores, which led all SEC freshmen at the time, and 326 yards. Hayden also won the SEC Freshman of the Week award for his week one performance against Florida A&M where he tallied 120 yards.

Since the creation of the award, the Hogs have only had one Doak Walker award winner, Darren McFadden, who won back-to-back awards in 2006 and 2007.

The award is named for SMU's three-time All-American running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, with three finalists to be selected by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee Nov. 20. The recipient of the 2018 Doak Walker Award will be announced live at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 6 on ESPN.