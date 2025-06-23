Two Diamond Hogs land on College World Series All-Tournament Team

Wood was joined by LSU's Kade Anderson as the two pitchers who were selected, and Anderson was named Most Outstanding Player.

Arkansas outfielder Justin Thomas Jr. and right-handed pitcher Gage Wood were named to the All-Tournament Team. Thomas was one of three outfielders to be named to the team and joined LSU's Derek Curiel and Louisville's Eddie King Jr.

With the College World Series now over after LSU won the title on Sunday, two Razorbacks found themselves on the All-Tournament Team.

Thomas went 8-for-14 at the plate during the College World Series and collected three RBI across four games. Two of those came in the top of the ninth inning in the elimination game that gave the Hogs a 5-3 lead over LSU before the Tigers came back in the bottom of the frame.

Wood had just one outing in the College World Series, but it was easily the best outing of the entire tournament. He threw a no-hitter in the Hogs' second game in Omaha against Murray State and came just one hit batter away from a perfect game.

The Batesville native's no-hitter was the third in Men's College World Series history and was the first since Jim Wixson of Oklahoma State did so in 1960.

CHECK OUT: Arkansas Baseball 2025 Offseason Roster Tracker

Now that the season is over, there will be some roster movement as head coach Dave Van Horn retools his roster ahead of the 2026 season. Wood is almost a lock to leave for the MLB Draft, as he's being mocked as high as the middle of the first round.

Thomas could have a stay-or-go decision, as he still has a year of leverage to negotiate should an MLB team draft him.

Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest news surrounding Arkansas baseball.