HawgBeat - Two in-state targets for the Razorbacks ranked in Rivals250

The first edition of the Rivals250 is finally out for rising juniors across the nation who are gearing up for another season, either this fall or in the spring, after a strange offseason. The spring was a bust and major camps were cancelled, but the analyst team at Rivals have had enough time to watch the HUDL tapes to at least determine an initial list of the top prospects in the country.

Of 218 offers the Razorbacks have extended, 113 of them are to players just named to the Rivals250 for the first time. Among those 113 superbly talented athletes are two in-state targets for the Hogs, Clarendon's Quincey McAdoo at No. 75 and Robinson High's E'Marion Harris.

From 2006 to 2021, the state of Arkansas has had 30 players finish the recruiting cycle ranked in the Rivals250. If McAdoo and Harris can keep it up, they'll make it 32.

Nineteen of the 30 former Rivals250 prospects ended up signing with Arkansas; the other 11 signed with Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, USC, Ohio State, Alabama or Texas A&M.