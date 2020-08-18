HawgBeat - Two in-state targets for the Razorbacks ranked in Rivals250

Two in-state targets for the Razorbacks ranked in Rivals250
The first edition of the Rivals250 is finally out for rising juniors across the nation who are gearing up for another season, either this fall or in the spring, after a strange offseason. The spring was a bust and major camps were cancelled, but the analyst team at Rivals have had enough time to watch the HUDL tapes to at least determine an initial list of the top prospects in the country.
Of 218 offers the Razorbacks have extended, 113 of them are to players just named to the Rivals250 for the first time. Among those 113 superbly talented athletes are two in-state targets for the Hogs, Clarendon's Quincey McAdoo at No. 75 and Robinson High's E'Marion Harris.
From 2006 to 2021, the state of Arkansas has had 30 players finish the recruiting cycle ranked in the Rivals250. If McAdoo and Harris can keep it up, they'll make it 32.
Nineteen of the 30 former Rivals250 prospects ended up signing with Arkansas; the other 11 signed with Oklahoma, Auburn, Clemson, USC, Ohio State, Alabama or Texas A&M.
Clarendon two-way athlete Quincey McAdoo immediately caught the Rivals analyst's eye despite playing in 2A ball. College coaches don't care much about that either, offering McAdoo at a steady rate so far. He's earned offers from Arkansas, Miami, Florida State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and more. Despite being a homegrown target, McAdoo isn't in a rush to pledge to the Hogs. He's expressed interest in visiting other programs and he even has a very early FutureCast pick in for Florida State.
Last season he had 19 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 65 times for 623 yards and eight TDs, had 10 KOR for 150 yards and six punts for 105 yards; on defense he had 104 tackles, two interceptions and three sacks.
Analysts had it easy with Little Rock offensive tackle E'Marion Harris. The 6-foot-7, 338-pound lineman was on the radar early, Nick Saban made sure of that when the Tide offered him in 2018. He was the first Arkansas player to receive a scholarship offer in the 2022 class and he's racked up 14 more since. As an Arkansas legacy, Harris is a shoe-in to be a Hog but it's unclear how long it will take for him to make a decision.
Harris helped Joe T. Robinson reach the state title game, yet again, and win it in 2019. He played on both sides of the ball but is a more natural fit at offensive tackle.