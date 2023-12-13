While the Hogs are shoring up holes in the roster and 2024 recruiting class, the 2025 class is quickly coming into focus.

On Tuesday, Rivals released the latest update of the 2025 Rivals250, and there’s two in-state targets who are on it.

Arkansas did have one commitment — four-star running back Jamarion Parker — on the Rivals250, but he fell out of the rankings after the newest update.

In total, there are three in-state athletes on the Rivals250. Daniel Anderson, a four-star running back from Bryant, has never reported an Arkansas offer and has committed to Notre Dame. He checked in at No. 205.

Four-star tight end Da’Saahn Brame out of Derby, Kansas, spiked up 89 spots to land at No. 123. However, Arkansas seems to not be in the picture anymore as he left the Hogs out of his Top 8 on Dec. 9.

Here’s a closer look at the in-state athletes Arkansas is targeting in the class of 2025.