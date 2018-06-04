Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 15:07:17 -0500') }} football Edit

TX 3-star DE Princely Umanmielen Impresses at Camp, Earns Arkansas Offer

Bqmtbykgw2a4wd6m3mdi
3-star DE Princely Umanmielen (left) and teammates.
@D1Princely
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat.com
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

Manor, Texas defensive end Princely Umanmielen is looking to make a real name for himself this summer and it's off to a great start as the 3-star just picked up his first SEC offer, a Razorback off...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}