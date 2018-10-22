Chad Morris and his staff had finally found consistency at the quarterback position with junior Ty Storey leading the offense when he was ruled unable to clear concussion protocol Wednesday after taking a hard hit and slamming his head into the ground against Ole Miss.

"He prepared himself as if he was going to get the nod,” offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said. “It’s just one of those deals that in this day and age, you’ve got to clear protocol before you can go and he just couldn’t clear the protocol.”

With the team's most winnable game left on the schedule on the horizon, the Razorbacks went with true freshman and Arkansas native Connor Noland against the Golden Hurricane and though the Hogs were victorious, they're happy to get Storey back this week with a fellow conference cellar-dweller coming into town Saturday.

“Looking back and watching the film, (we) definitely missed Ty’s leadership on the field,” Morris said Monday. “To watch his interaction on the sideline and the encouragement was great and a plus for our football team. We’re excited to get him back this week.”