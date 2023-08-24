There are plenty of options at wide receiver for the Razorbacks heading into the 2023 season, and Tyrone Broden is ready to play whatever role is needed of him this fall.

The Bowling Green transfer has seen success at the Group of 5 level, as he hauled in over 1,100 yards in three seasons with the Falcons, and he is poised to make some noise with Arkansas.

"I'm very ready," Broden said Wednesday. "I know the playbook in and out. I can play all positions on the field, X, Z and Y. So far, I've been doing good."

Standing at 6-foot-7, Broden has the tools to perform well in the SEC. His size indicates he has the ability to be a real red zone threat, but wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton wants him to excel at all levels.

"With coach Guiton, he wants me to get stronger and wants me to work on like, my route running," Broden said. "Because I’m (6-foot-7), I can like, I can go get the ball up type. But the short routes, the intermediate routes, I can get better with my feet. And that’s what he wants from me."

Interestingly enough, Broden's growth spurt came in a three-month period around the 10th grade. He said he had previously only stood 5-foot-7.

"When I was in 10th grade, I was like 5-7," Broden said. "Then by the time...in like three months, I went from 5-7 to like 6-4. Now I’m 6-7."

The concept of playing multiple roles at the receiver is not limited to just Broden, though. Offensive coordinator Dan Enos stresses the importance of knowing every role well to make sure there's no drop-off if a player has to line up at a different position.

"With coach Enos, it’s not like you play one position," Broden said. "Got to know the formations, the shifts, the motions. So you can’t just focus on one specific position. You got to know them all because if you miss on one position, you’re going to flop up on another one. So, with his scheme and everything, you have to know everything on the field."

Team chemistry has been a recurring theme throughout the preseason, and Broden said he's fitting in well.

"I love Arkansas," Broden said. "I love the people. I love the coaches. That was the main reason why I came here. I love Coach Pitt, Coach G and Coach E. And I love all my teammates. It's been good being here."

Broden and the Razorbacks have eight practices remaining ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.