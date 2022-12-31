LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Two short practices into preparations for the Under Armour Next All-America Game on Tuesday and already there are players raising their stock. We look at five players who could see their ranking rise before National Signing Day after showcasing their skills against some of the best in the country.

Ranked No. 54 in the Rivals250, Woods is looking better than advertised. Taking on top talent, Woods has dominated 1-on-1s going against his Team Phantom offensive linemen. Woods has looked exceptional going through drills working on his hand-fighting and technique. Adding to it, he represents bigger with his height and weight in person… his stock has a great chance to continue to rise.

Fowles didn’t have a crazy season statistically. The Louisville signee has all the tools, height, weight, and speed but hasn’t been able to showcase what he can do since the 7-on-7 season. Jump to lining up against top defensive backs in Orlando, we are seeing what Fowles can do when given a chance. What has popped out with Fowles thus far is his route running and hands. Fowles catches everything cleanly giving a big window for his Team Phantom quarterbacks JJ Kohl and Avery Johnson.

Going through camp-like-workouts is tough for running backs and linebackers as there isn’t a lot asked of players at either position. With the UA Next getting deeper into live action, both positions will get more opportunities to show what they can do. For Augustave, the practice reps at the Wide World of Sports complex will give analysts an opportunity to see what he can do outside of a Wing-T offensive set. Going through passing drills, Augustave is showing more of his game with his hands. Through drills, he has looked fast with quick cuts and a great burst.

All Bain has done throughout his high school career with Miami Central is win. The Rockets have dominated Sunshine State competition with Bain anchoring their defense on the end. His senior season did not disappoint adding another state championship trophy to the case while flattening quarterbacks and running backs game after game. The tackle for a loss monster is just outside the Rivals100 slotted at No. 102. The college football recruiting world knows Bain is immensely talented, watching him continue his dominating ways against hand-picked offensive linemen should help push him into the next realm. Bain is relentless off the edge with a motor that will not quit. During the 1-on-1s he showed his pass rush abilities. Once they start taking players to the ground, Bain will showcase how he can apply pressure, seal the edge and stop the run.

