Ultimate Mississippi State Preview: Stats, key players, PFF grades, more
2017 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
2018 record: 6-4 (2-4 SEC)
Head coach: Joe Moorhead
Coaching history (position) ... notes
1998-99: Pittsburgh (GA)
2000-03: Georgetown (RB in '00, QB in '01-'02, OC/QB in '03)
2004-08: Akron (WR/RC in '04, AHC/PGC/WR/RC in '05, OC/QB in '06-'08)
2009-11: UConn (OC/QB in '09-'10, QB in '11) ... won Big East title in 2010
2012-15: Fordham (head coach) ... alma mater ... inherited 1-10 team, went 38-13 ... reached FCS playoffs last three years ... ranked as high as No. 5, finished ranked No. 9 twice ... beat two FBS teams
2016-17: Penn State (OC/QB) ... ranked 21st and 7th in scoring offense ... helped Saquon Barkley become No. 2 overall draft pick ... won Big Ten title in 2016 ... reached two New Year's Six bowls
2018-current: Mississippi State (head coach)
Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy
2007-08: Akron (GA) ... record-breaking QB for Moorhead as a player
2009: West Virginia Wesleyan (OC) ... DII school
2010: Pittsburgh (GA)
2011-12: Indiana (Penn.) (OC/QB) ... reached DII quarterfinals in 2012
2013: Western Michigan (WR) ... worked for P.J. Fleck ... coached future No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis
2014-17: Green Bay Packers (OCQ in '14-'15, WR in '16-'17)
2018-current: Mississippi State (OC/WR)
Defensive coordinator: Bob Shoop
1989: Yale (GA) ... honorable mention all-conference as player ... also pitched ... FCS school
1990: Virginia (GA)
1991-93: Northeastern (DB) ... FCS school
1994-96: Yale (DC) ... alma mater ... FCS school
1997: Villanova (DC) ... FCS school
1998: Army (DB)
1999-02: Boston College (DB)
2003-05: Columbia (head coach) ... FCS school ... went 7-23
2006: UMass (DB) ... then an FCS school ... national runner-up in FCS playoffs
2007-10: William & Mary (DC/DB) ... FCS school
2011-13: Vanderbilt (DC/S) ... ranked in top 25 in total defense all three years
2014-15: Penn State (DC/S) ... followed James Franklin ... ranked No. 2 and No. 14 in total defense
2016-17: Tennessee (DC) ... ranked No. 95 and No. 82 in total defense
2018-current: Mississippi State (DC/S)
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news