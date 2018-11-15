2017 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)

2018 record: 6-4 (2-4 SEC)

Head coach: Joe Moorhead

Coaching history (position) ... notes

1998-99: Pittsburgh (GA)

2000-03: Georgetown (RB in '00, QB in '01-'02, OC/QB in '03)

2004-08: Akron (WR/RC in '04, AHC/PGC/WR/RC in '05, OC/QB in '06-'08)

2009-11: UConn (OC/QB in '09-'10, QB in '11) ... won Big East title in 2010

2012-15: Fordham (head coach) ... alma mater ... inherited 1-10 team, went 38-13 ... reached FCS playoffs last three years ... ranked as high as No. 5, finished ranked No. 9 twice ... beat two FBS teams

2016-17: Penn State (OC/QB) ... ranked 21st and 7th in scoring offense ... helped Saquon Barkley become No. 2 overall draft pick ... won Big Ten title in 2016 ... reached two New Year's Six bowls

2018-current: Mississippi State (head coach)

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

2007-08: Akron (GA) ... record-breaking QB for Moorhead as a player

2009: West Virginia Wesleyan (OC) ... DII school

2010: Pittsburgh (GA)

2011-12: Indiana (Penn.) (OC/QB) ... reached DII quarterfinals in 2012

2013: Western Michigan (WR) ... worked for P.J. Fleck ... coached future No. 5 overall pick Corey Davis

2014-17: Green Bay Packers (OCQ in '14-'15, WR in '16-'17)

2018-current: Mississippi State (OC/WR)

Defensive coordinator: Bob Shoop

1989: Yale (GA) ... honorable mention all-conference as player ... also pitched ... FCS school

1990: Virginia (GA)

1991-93: Northeastern (DB) ... FCS school

1994-96: Yale (DC) ... alma mater ... FCS school

1997: Villanova (DC) ... FCS school

1998: Army (DB)

1999-02: Boston College (DB)

2003-05: Columbia (head coach) ... FCS school ... went 7-23

2006: UMass (DB) ... then an FCS school ... national runner-up in FCS playoffs

2007-10: William & Mary (DC/DB) ... FCS school

2011-13: Vanderbilt (DC/S) ... ranked in top 25 in total defense all three years

2014-15: Penn State (DC/S) ... followed James Franklin ... ranked No. 2 and No. 14 in total defense

2016-17: Tennessee (DC) ... ranked No. 95 and No. 82 in total defense

2018-current: Mississippi State (DC/S)