2017 record: 7-6 (4-4 SEC)

2018 record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)

Head coach: Barry Odom

Coaching history (position) ... notes

2000: Ada (Okla.) HS (asst.)

2001-02: Columbia (Mo.) Rock Bridge HS (head coach)

2003-11: Missouri (GA in '03, Dir. of Recruiting in '04-'05, Dir. of Football Ops in '06-'08, S in '09-'11)

2012-14: Memphis (DC/LB) ... scoring defense improved from 80th to 44th to 11th

2015: Missouri (DC/LB) ... ranked 5th nationally in scoring defense, 6th in total defense

2016-present: Missouri (head coach) ... alma mater ... 18-18 overall, 9-14 in SEC

Offensive coordinator: Derek Dooley

1996: Georgia (GA)

1997-99: SMU (WR)

2000-04: LSU (TE/RC in '00-'02, AHC/RB/ST in '03-'04) ... worked under Nick Saban

2005-06: Miami Dolphins (TE) ... followed Saban to the NFL

2007-09: Louisiana Tech (head coach) ... also served as AD the last two years ... 17-20 overall, 12-12 in WAC

2010-12: Tennessee (head coach) ... 15-21 overall, 4-19 in SEC

2013-17: Dallas Cowboys (WR)

2018-current: Missouri (OC/QB)

Defensive coordinator: Ryan Walters

2009: Colorado (SA) ... alma mater

2010-11: Arizona (GA in '10, DB in '11)

2012: Oklahoma (GA)

2013: North Texas (CB)

2014: Memphis (CB) ... worked under Odom

2015-17: Missouri (S in '15, co-DC/S in '16, co-DC/secondary in '17) ... followed Odom

2018-current: Missouri (DC/second) ... first season as sole defensive coordinator