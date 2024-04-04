UMass transfer big man Josh Cohen has flipped his pledge from Arkansas to USC, he announced Thursday evening. The news comes after former Razorback head coach Eric Musselman officially took the head coaching job for the Trojans earlier Thursday.

Cohen spent just one year with the Minutemen after spending his first four years at St. Francis (PA). He committed to the Razorbacks after taking visits to Arkansas and Notre Dame.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 220 pounds, Cohen averaged 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting 54.4% from the field, 34.4% from behind the arc and 69.6% from the free throw line.

Following the decommitment, Arkansas now has nine open scholarships to fill following the Cohen departure and the transfer departures of Khalif Battle, Baye Fall, Joseph Pinion, Davonte Davis, Keyon Menifield Jr., Denijay Harris and Layden Blocker.