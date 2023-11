The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks were upset in a 78-72 loss to UNC Greensboro on Friday evening at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and the effort could haunt the Hoop Hogs down the road.

After taking care of business in an 86-77 win over Old Dominion on Monday, the Razorbacks did see a drop in their KenPom ranking from 14th to 16th. The drop was much more drastic after Friday's disappointing effort against the Spartans.

RELATED: Postgame Notes & Quotes: Arkansas upset by UNC Greensboro, 78-72