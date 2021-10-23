Unlikely player ends lengthy drought for Hogs

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

LITTLE ROCK — One of the longest droughts in college football ended Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

Although not quite as long ago as the last time Arkansas played an in-state foe, Nathan Parodi notched the Razorbacks’ first punt return touchdown in nearly a decade in their 45-3 win over UAPB.

The walk-on fielded Josh Sanchez’s 47-yard punt, started to his left and eventually cut back across the field to his right as he raced 80 yards to the end zone.

It was the first punt return touchdown by an Arkansas player since Joe Adams’ 51-yard return against Kansas State in the Cotton Bowl following the 2011 season. The Razorbacks’ 116-game drought was the seventh-longest active streak in the FBS.

“The guys turned around and got out in front of him and Parodi, I believe he made a guy miss and got down the sideline and out-ran everybody,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “It was really well executed.”

Parodi ended up with 114 total yards on four returns, which ranks seventh on the UA’s single-game list. Throw in a 27-yard return by freshman Bryce Stephens and Arkansas had 141 punt return yards - its fifth-most ever.

Both of those figures would have ranked second in school history had Parodi’s 33-yard return not been wiped out by a holding penalty.

That flag also held down the Razorbacks’ average, as it officially went down as a return for no gain, but they still averaged 28.2 yards per return. That is impressive considering they came into the game ranked 112th nationally and next to last in the SEC with a 3.6-yard average.

“We figured the hang time versus the distance didn't really matchup, so we felt like we could get the ball with at least 10 to 15 yards separation,” Pittman said. “Parodi just turned the wheels on for that one.”

Parodi, a redshirt junior from Texas, has been Arkansas’ punt returner primarily because of his dependability fielding them. Coming into today’s game, he was averaging just 4.1 yards per return, which ranked 56th out of 64 qualified returners in the FBS.

Last season, he took over the duties from star wide receiver Treylon Burks and averaged 4.7 yards on three returns.

“I’m not going to lie, I was really pumped and kind of jealous at the same time,” Burks said with a smile. “But I was really pumped for Parodi because he’s put in the work every week. He got his opportunity and he made something happen.”

Not including scores after blocked punts, Parodi is just the fourth different Arkansas player to return a punt for a touchdown since the school joined the SEC in 1992. Adams had five, while Marvin Jackson and Orlando Watters each had two.

It was easily the highlight of Saturday’s blowout, which the Razorbacks led 45-0 at halftime.

“Let me say this, the whole team was excited as I’ve seen them in a long time when Parodi scored,” Pittman said. “It was real neat.”

Following an open date next week, Arkansas returns to Fayetteville and resumes SEC play with a matchup against Mississippi State on Nov. 6.